NJ man, 59, gets max sentence for shocking murder of girlfriend
A 59-year-old man would spend the rest of his life in prison for the brutal murder of his longtime girlfriend.
Patrick Camilli, of Washington Township, was convicted of murdering Mary Huber. The Bergen County jury deliberated for two hours in October.
On Dec. 6, a Bergen County Superior Court judge sentenced Camilli to life — the maximum term for his conviction.
The 51-year-old victim had suffered at least 29 sharp force injuries and 20 blunt force injuries in the attack around midnight on Oct. 24, 2021.
Huber’s mother walked into the condominium and found her unresponsive daughter in a pool of blood with Camilli lying on top of her, Daily Record reported during the trial in September.
Camilli was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment of self-inflicted stab wounds.
Huber was pronounced dead at a different local hospital.
She was one of six siblings, according to her father’s obituary from 2012.
"Domestic violence is never complex. It's tragic and far too prevalent,” Bergen County Assistant Prosecutor Craig Becker said during the trial, quoted the same Daily Record report.
Camilli and Huber had been together for about 18 years, since meeting in Atlantic City where Camilli was working as a casino dealer at the time.
