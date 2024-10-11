WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Bergen) — A man who stabbed his girlfriend about 30 times and turned the knife on himself will serve at least 30 years behind bars.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office on Friday announced a guilty verdict for Patrick Camilli, of Washington Township.

The 59-year-old was convicted by a jury on charges of murder and weapon possession, in connection with his girlfriend's gruesome death nearly three years ago.

When officers arrived to a Lexington Court home on Oct. 24, 2021, they found Camilli lying on top of 51-year-old Mary Huber, with a knife nearby.

Huber was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Camilli was transported to a different hospital for treatment of self-inflicted stab wounds, and then was arrested for the woman's murder.

An autopsy spotted at least 29 "sharp force injuries" to the victim, and 20 "blunt force injuries."

The guilty verdict, which came down on Oct. 7, sets up a sentencing range of 30 years to life in prison.

