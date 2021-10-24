Bergen County, NJ man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Bergen) — A man is accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death at the township residence they shared, before then turning the knife on himself.
On Sunday just after midnight, Washington Township Police Department received a 911 call reporting an incident at 41 Lexington Court.
Responding officers found Patrick Camilli, who turns 57 on Monday, on the floor on top of 51-year-old Mary E. Huber, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.
Huber had suffered multiple stab wounds and bruises and was pronounced dead at Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.
Camilli was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack for treatment of self-inflicted stab wounds, Musella said.
He has been charged with first-degree murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.
Camilli remained in stable condition under police custody, pending his first court appearance.
The prosecutor’s office confirmed that Camilli and Huber had been in a relationship.
No potential motive was disclosed as of Sunday.