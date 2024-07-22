Cops say son found his murdered mom at home in Edison, NJ

🔴 NJ man charged with murder

🔴 Woman was attacked in her home

🔴 Son found his mother

EDISON — A 37-year-old township man has been accused of stabbing a woman to death in her home on Sunday, where her son made the gruesome discovery.

Joan Franklin Polanco was charged with first-degree murder, in connection with the death of 37-year-old Edison resident Lizbeth Benitez-Rivera, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced.

Just after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, Edison police received a 911 call reporting a stabbing on Horizon Drive.

middlesex county (Canva) loading...

Benitez-Rivera’s son had been sleeping in his room, before he awoke to find his mother’s lifeless body, according to Ciccone.

Investigators found that Polanco was seen entering the bedroom with a knife and leaving the residence shortly after, police said.

Later Sunday, Polanco was found by the New York City Police Department and arrested on murder and third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Police did not share details about who saw Polanco's arrival and exit — or relationship between the defendant and victim.

Anyone with potential information on the case was asked to call Detective Clint Hetzell of the Edison Police Department at 732-248-7400 or Detective Javier Morillo of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-8843.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

17 towns in NJ among 100 hottest real estate markets New Jersey locations that made the Top 100 list by Realtor.com measuring views on real estate listings and average length of time on the market. Gallery Credit: Realtor.com