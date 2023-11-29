NJ man admits buying gun online and killing his family, cops say

🔸 Three NJ family members were killed

🔸 Younger relative facing charges

🔸 He gave police an official statement

SOUTH PLAINFIELD — A 23-year-old man charged with murder told police that he bought a gun online before shooting three of his relatives in their bedrooms.

Om Brahmbhatt, of South Plainfield, was the person who called 911 on Monday morning, directing officers to the condominium where he lived with his grandparents and uncle, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, as well as a criminal complaint and affidavit of probable cause.

Dilipkumar and Bindu Brahmbhatt (Bindu Brahmbhatt via Facebook) Dilipkumar and Bindu Brahmbhatt (Bindu Brahmbhatt via Facebook) loading...

Bodies of victims in the house

Dilipkumar Brahmbhatt and Bindu Brahmbhatt, both 72, were found in the bed they shared, each shot in the head.

Their 38-year-old son, Yashkumar Brahmbhatt, was shot multiple times in the upper body.

He was found in his own bedroom and rushed to a hospital, where he was also pronounced dead.

Om Brahmbhatt murder charges South Plainfield homicides South Plainfield triple homicide (MCPO, Google Maps) loading...

Killer confesses to police, investigators say

Om Brahmbhatt is Yashkumar’s nephew and the grandson of Dilipkumar and Bindu Brahmbhatt.

When police arrived, he told officers he was home at the time of the shootings and "It might be me," according to the complaint and affidavit.

He has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and was being held at Middlesex County jail.

Yashkumar Brahmbhatt was shot and killed (Nikki Brahmbhatt via Facebook) Yashkumar Brahmbhatt was shot and killed (Nikki Brahmbhatt via Facebook) loading...

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Nikki Brahmbhatt asked friends to pray for the souls of her husband, Yash, with whom she shares a 4-year-old son, as well as her in-laws, Dilipkumar and Bindu Brahmbhatt.

"I ask that you please respect our privacy at this time and pray 🙏🏽 for God to give us strength to endure this heartbreaking loss of 3," she continued, adding funeral arrangements were being made.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

30 neighborhoods in NJ where richest families live These ZIP codes in New Jersey have the highest percentage of households earning more than $200,000 in annual income, meaning these are the neighborhoods were the wealthiest families are most likely to live. The figures are based on 5-year data by the U.S. Census American Community Survey as of 2021. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls. Gallery Credit: Stacker