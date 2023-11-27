Shooting at NJ home leaves 3 dead on Monday morning
🔻Triple shooting at NJ home
🔻Two men, one woman all dead
🔻State investigating, as required
SOUTH PLAINFIELD — A triple deadly shooting at a home in South Plainfield was under investigation on Monday.
Around 9 a.m., police responded to a residence on Coppola Drive, following the report of shots fired, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.
There, officers found two males and one female who had all been shot.
Two of the individuals were pronounced dead at the scene, while the second male died at a local hospital.
No details on identities, including ages, were released as of Monday afternoon.
Police have determined that “this was not a random act of violence and there is no threat to the public.”
Anyone with potential formation was asked to call Detective Thomas Rutter of the South Plainfield Police Department 908-226-7663 and Detective Javier Morillo of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-
745-8843.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US
Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil
Biggest NJ company layoff notices in 2022 and 2023
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt