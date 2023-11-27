NJ man charged with murder for triple shooting at his home

🔴 NJ man accused of 3 fatal shootings

🔴 Those killed all from same household

🔴 Young man faces murder charges

SOUTH PLAINFIELD — A young man has been accused of shooting and killing three people in the borough home they all shared.

Om Brahmbhatt, 23, of South Plainfield, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, stemming from the deaths of two men and a woman on Monday morning.

Middlesex County

Responding police officers found Dilipkumar Brahmbhatt and Bindu Brahmbhatt, both 72, dead in the Coppola Drive condominium they lived in.

Yashkumar Brahmbhatt, 38, who had been shot multiple times, died at a local hospital.

Om Brahmbhatt was found at the residence when police arrived — he was arrested without incident.

He also faced three counts of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

South Plainfield condo complex

ABC New York reported on Monday from the residential complex , where neighbors said that those killed were a married couple and their adult son.

On Monday evening, the prosecutor’s office had not confirmed potential relationships between the Brahmbhatts, including the defendant.

Traditions Condos is located not far from New Durham Road, near the shared border of South Plainfield and Edison.

Om Brahmbhatt was being held at Middlesex County Jail, pending a detention hearing.

