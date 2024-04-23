🚨 The first crash was on County Route 535, killing a South River man

🚨 A Pennsylvania motorcyclist died in a second crash on Route 1

🚨 Both crashes remain under investigation

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Two people died Tuesday morning in separate crashes in this Middlesex County township.

In the first crash, just before 6 a.m., a Nissan Maxima left the roadway, hit a utility pole and flipped over on the southbound side of Cranbury-South River Road (Route 535) between Stults and Thatcher roads, according to South Brunswick Deputy Police Chief James Ryan.

The driver, a 65-year-old man from South River, died.

The southbound lanes were closed for most of the morning commute.

Map shows the locations of two fatal crashes in South Brunswick Map shows the locations of two fatal crashes in South Brunswick (Canva) loading...

Pennsylvania motorcyclist dies

A motorcyclist driving around 7:40 a.m. on the shoulder of Route 1 North near Major Road collided with a Chevrolet Malibu trying to exit the roadway. The motorcyclist, a 38-year-old man from Linwood, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the deceased were not disclosed pending notification of their families. Both crashes remain under investigation.

Route 1 drivers are permitted to drive on the shoulder in both directions from 6 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday between Ridge Road and Promenade Boulevard

The crashes bring the number of roadway deaths in South Brunswick this year to eight, according to State Police records.

