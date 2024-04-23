Two die in separate crashes in South Brunswick, NJ
🚨 The first crash was on County Route 535, killing a South River man
🚨 A Pennsylvania motorcyclist died in a second crash on Route 1
🚨 Both crashes remain under investigation
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Two people died Tuesday morning in separate crashes in this Middlesex County township.
In the first crash, just before 6 a.m., a Nissan Maxima left the roadway, hit a utility pole and flipped over on the southbound side of Cranbury-South River Road (Route 535) between Stults and Thatcher roads, according to South Brunswick Deputy Police Chief James Ryan.
The driver, a 65-year-old man from South River, died.
The southbound lanes were closed for most of the morning commute.
Pennsylvania motorcyclist dies
A motorcyclist driving around 7:40 a.m. on the shoulder of Route 1 North near Major Road collided with a Chevrolet Malibu trying to exit the roadway. The motorcyclist, a 38-year-old man from Linwood, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The identities of the deceased were not disclosed pending notification of their families. Both crashes remain under investigation.
Route 1 drivers are permitted to drive on the shoulder in both directions from 6 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday between Ridge Road and Promenade Boulevard
The crashes bring the number of roadway deaths in South Brunswick this year to eight, according to State Police records.
