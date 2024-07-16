NJ bar security guard accused of causing man’s beating death

◼ NJ man suffered fatal head wound at bar

◼ Patient died nearly a year later

◼ Security guard now charged in death

ELIZABETH — A security guard has been accused of causing a man’s fatal head injury at a local bar and lounge last summer, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel announced.

Regis Pelegrino Motas, an Elizabeth resident, has been charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter, in the death of Jose Lopez months after the incident at El Monsignor Lounge.

Elizabeth police were called to the establishment at 654 Elizabeth Avenue on July 9, 2023.

El Monsignor Lounge in Elizabeth (Google Maps) El Monsignor Lounge in Elizabeth (Google Maps) loading...

Officers found Lopez suffering from a head injury — he was taken to University Hospital and later transferred to a rehabilitation facility.

Lopez died of his injuries on March 25, after which law enforcement found that he had been assaulted by the 26-year-old Motas, who worked security for the bar.

Motas, a Cuban national according to jail records, was arrested on July 12.

Regis Pelegrino Motas (Essex County jail) loading...

He was being held at the Essex County Jail, pending a detention hearing on Wednesday.

Anyone with potentially relevant information about the case was urged to contact Union County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Detective Kevin Stanicki at 908-527-4695 or Elizabeth Police Sergeant David Haverty at 908-335-6378.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

30 'poorest' neighborhoods in NJ These ZIP codes in New Jersey have the highest percentage of households earning less than $25,000 in annual median income. The figures are based on 5-year data by the U.S. Census American Community Survey as of 2021. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

It's here! The complete 2024 NJ county fair summer schedule A list of county fairs happening across the Garden State for 2024. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order from South NJ to North NJ) Gallery Credit: Mike Brant