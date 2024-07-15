NJ man gets decades in prison for sexually assaulting two girls

🔸 NJ man convicted of sexually abusing girls

🔸 Both victims younger than 13

🔸 Convict will serve decades in prison

A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to 48 years in state prison for repeatedly sexually assaulting two young girls, starting a little more than a decade ago, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced Monday.

Gerell F. Schmitt, formerly of Eatontown, must serve more than 40 years before becoming eligible for parole.

Eatontown police began investigating Schmitt in September 2020, when a relative of the two victims first reported the abuse to authorities.

Both girls were younger than 13 when the sexual abuse began at several locations, including Schmitt’s residence in Eatontown, Santiago said.

Schmitt was arrested in October 2020.

At his trial earlier this year, both victims testified against him.

A Monmouth County jury convicted Schmitt of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree attempted aggravated sexual assault, two counts of second-degree sexual assault and second- and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

His term was handed down in June by Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Jill O’Malley.

“There are no greater responsibilities we have as an Office than aggressively investigating and prosecuting the despicable actions of individuals who prey upon our vulnerable citizens, purely for their own selfish gratification,” Santiago said in a written release, about a month after the sentencing.

