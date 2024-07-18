YouTube stunt influencer busted in string of NJ crimes

🚔 Social media stunt driver busted in NJ, NY

A reckless social media stunt driver has now been linked to a string of New Jersey burglaries by Fairfield police.

Antonio Ginestri — who goes by the handle "Squeeze.Benz" on both Instagram and YouTube — was first arrested in May and now faces new charges in different crimes.

The 19-year-old resident of Queens, was previously anonymous to over a million followers on his social media channels — posting high-speed videos taken around the streets of Manhattan and surrounding areas.

In “Squeeze vs Newark,” a car zooms through red lights in NJ’s largest city, even doing donuts around a parked Newark police cruiser outside the Prudential Center.

The video — which now has over two million views — was posted in April.

Other Newark police cars are seen attempting to pursue, but any chase appears to be broken off as the driver runs multiple red lights before getting back on a major highway.

“‘Squeeze.benz’ is in custody, thanks to NY’s Finest. One of the most prolific street racers in NYC can no longer treat the Big Apple like the Indy 500,” NYPD Deputy Commissioner, Operations Kaz Daughtry, tweeted on X. Daughtry continued “To anyone thinking about putting themselves and others in danger, recklessly zooming through the streets of NYC, think again! You will be arrested and your car will be seized. You will face justice.”



Ginestri has now been connected to an early morning burglary in February at the Speedway gas station on Route 46 East in Fairfield, according to police.

Security footage showed a gray SUV with three people inside — found to be a BMW X7 with a stolen New Jersey registration.

The same vehicle and suspects were wanted for similar burglaries in Hasbrouck Heights, Roseland and Secaucus — as well as crimes in NY and Connecticut, according to law enforcement.

Ginestri and a 16-year-old juvenile were both identified as suspects.

After Ginestri’s arrest by officers of the NYPD’s 114th Precinct, he was ultimately extradited to Bergen County jail, police said, where he faced separate charges of burglary, theft and employing a juvenile in the commission of a crime.

Antonio Ginestri of Queens NY (Bergen County Sheriff's Office) Antonio Ginestri of Queens NY (Bergen County Sheriff's Office) loading...

Ginestri has also been charged with burglary, employing a juvenile in the commission of a crime, theft and two counts of conspiracy.

The juvenile faced similar charges of burglary, theft, and conspiracy for crimes in Fairfield.

Below is the Newark “stunt” video shared to Squeeze.Benz social media channels in April, as seen on YouTube:



