Police make separate NJ child pornography arrests, days apart

Law enforcement in two different New Jersey counties have announced separate child pornography arrests, days apart.

A 55-year-old Willingboro man was taken into custody at his home on Tuesday.

Arthur Pitt was charged with possession of child sexual abuse material, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw said.

On Friday, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald confirmed the arrest of Allan Lopez Arrieta — who recently has gone by the name Allana Arrieta.

The 30-year-old Somerville resident was charged with second-degree distribution and third-degree possession of images depicting the sexual exploitation and/or abuse of a child, as well as fourth-degree tampering with evidence.

Willingboro man accused of having over 1,000 files

Detectives from the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit had received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigation revealed that Pitt was in possession of more than 1,000 images and videos of child sex abuse material — and was using an online cloud storage application to store files.

The investigation involved the Willingboro Township Police Department and U.S. Homeland Security – Cherry Hill Office.

Pitt was released from custody on Thursday, following a first appearance in Burlington County Superior Court.

Somerville arrest made after federal tip

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children had notified the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office of several tips involving images of child sexual abuse material being uploaded and distributed through online messaging applications.

An investigation confirmed that the apps and files were linked to Arrieta.

On July 12, Arrieta’s home was searched by police and the arrest was made.

Arrieta was being held at Somerset County Jail as of Friday, pending a detention hearing.

