WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — Authorities are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a newborn girl who was suffocated and thrown away in a trash bag nearly 40 years ago.

The "Baby Jane Doe" was discovered on the morning of Dec. 4, 1986, according to a call-out to the public this month from FBI Philadelphia and police in Gloucester County.

The full-term, white baby was found in a dumpster behind a shopping center at Ganttown Road and Route 42 in Washington Township, according to officials.

“Though it has been almost 40 years, we are hoping this poster jogs someone’s memory, that someone who might have information comes forward,” said Wayne A. Jacobs, special agent in charge of FBI Philadelphia. “This case demonstrates no matter how much time passes; we continue to pursue justice for victims.”

Description of newborn

Officials are hoping the public has answers regarding the infant's identity.

The unknown baby had dark hair and brown eyes, and weighed approximately 7 pounds.

According to officials, the girl was wrapped in a beach towel that depicted an African Plains scene and placed in a silver trash bag.

A newborn found in a dumpster was wrapped in an African Plains towel (FBI Philadelphia)

The baby's death was ruled a homicide by asphyxiation, the FBI said.

Anyone with information related to this case can contact a local FBI field office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. Tips can be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

