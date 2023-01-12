‘Wine chiller killer’ gets 45 years for killing her wife in Brick, NJ condo

A 49-year-old Brick woman has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for bludgeoning her wife to death with a wine chiller.

Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus received the term in Ocean County Superior Court on Thursday, after previously being convicted of murder by a jury in September.

Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus, a mother of two children, was killed in 2020 as her body was found at the couple’s Creek Road condo.

Several days later, Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus was taken into custody by law enforcement in Houston, Texas.

Under the No Early Release Act, she would be required to serve at least 85% of her sentence — 38 years and three months — before being considered for parole eligibility.

’horrendous murder

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer called it a “horrendous murder” and “heinous and senseless crime,” adding “We hope this lengthy prison sentence affords Rebecca’s family some level of peace and closure.”

Citing an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case, NJ.com previously reported a friend of the victim’s told police that Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus was planning to end her marriage shortly before she was found dead.

On May 17, 2020, police were called on a report of a woman who was unresponsive and discovered the victim’s lifeless body in an upstairs bedroom, prosecutors previously said.

