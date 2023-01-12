‘Wine chiller killer’ gets 45 years for killing her wife in Brick, NJ condo

Under the No Early Release Act, she would be required to serve at least 85% of her sentence — 38 years and three months — before being considered for parole eligibility.
’horrendous murder
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer called it a “horrendous murder” and “heinous and senseless crime,” adding “We hope this lengthy prison sentence affords Rebecca’s family some level of peace and closure.”
Citing an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case, NJ.com previously reported a friend of the victim’s told police that Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus was planning to end her marriage shortly before she was found dead.
On May 17, 2020, police were called on a report of a woman who was unresponsive and discovered the victim’s lifeless body in an upstairs bedroom, prosecutors previously said. https://nj1015.com/brick-woman-charged-with-killing-wife-with-wine-chiller
How much do you make? These are the occupations in New Jersey with the highest median annual compensation. Source: Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2022
New Jersey's Most Terrifying Serial Killers
New Jersey Nightmares - Notorious Serial Killers
LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most
Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.
How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county
Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.
Data for 2022 from January through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that South Jersey has been seeing homes hit the market and sell in less than a month, on average.
Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties in North and Central Jersey.
All but two counties have seen houses go for more than the list price, on average, this year.
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)
50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America
YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.