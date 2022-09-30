Wine-chiller killer wife from Brick, NJ faces life in prison

A 49-year-old Brick woman was found guilty of murdering her wife and now faces life in prison.

The Ocean County jury returned a verdict after less than two hours following a nearly three-week jury trial of Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, who was accused of killing Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus sometime between May 16 and May 17, 2020.

The jury also found Gavilanez-Alectus guilty of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose an unlawful possession of a weapon.

Specifically, the jury determined that the woman was guilty of using a cylindrical container used to chill wine in carrying out the murder.

In May 2020, Brick police were summoned to a residence on Creek Road for a report of an unresponsive female.

Police found the body of Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus in an upstairs bedroom. The Ocean County Medical Examiner determined the manner of death to be a homicide.

The investigation revealed that a wine chiller was used to kill the woman. The injuries she sustained were consistent with the implementation of this item, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

Police arrested Gavilanez-Alectus in Houston, Texas.

Gavilanez-Alectus was extradited to New Jersey and has been held in the Ocean County jail ever since.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 17.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.