Brick woman charged with killing wife with wine chiller

BRICK — Police are on the hunt for a 48-year-old township woman accused of killing her wife with a wine chiller.

Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus remains at large on the charge of murdering Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus, 32.

The victim's body was discovered Sunday at their Creek Road condo. Police had been called on a report of a woman who was unresponsive and found her lifeless body in an upstairs bedroom, prosecutors said.

Investigators said Gavilanez-Alectus was killed with a container used for chilling wine.

Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, left, was charged with murdering Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus, right.

Ocean County prosecutors did not say Tuesday whether they knew of a motive for the crime.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the U.S. Marshals Service were involved with the search.

