⚠️ Two 11-year-olds were on an electric dirt bike in Bayville.

➡️ Police say the e-dirt bike ran a stop sign and hit a Ford pickup truck.

🔴 The girl passenger on the e-dirt bike died of her injuries.

BERKELEY — An electric dirt bike crash involving two 11-year-old children ended in tragedy on Wednesday in Ocean County.

The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. in the Bayville area, at the intersection of Sherman and Moorage Avenues.

An e-dirt bike being operated by a boy with a girl passenger was headed north on Sherman when it rolled through a stop sign at the intersection, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

The e-dirt bike hit the driver’s side door of a Ford F-250 pickup truck that was driving west on Moorage, police said.

Bayville area in Berkeley Township, NJ (Google Maps) Deadly e-dirt bike crash kills 11-year-old girl in Bayville, NJ (Google Maps)

While the boy was treated for injuries and released from a local hospital, the girl died of her injuries at a different hospital, Billhimer said.

No other information was disclosed about the children involved.

The pickup driver, who stayed at the scene, has a valid driver’s license and showed no signs of impairment, investigators said.

Photo by KBO Bike on Unsplash man in black jacket riding on white and black bicycle

New Jersey recently tightened e-bike safety rules

Since last month, New Jersey has had tougher safety restrictions on e-bikes of all classes.

Riders are required to be 15 or older and all e-bikes must be registered with the state.

(Getty Stock) (Getty Stock)

Berkeley has dealt with other serious dirt bike crashes

Dirt bikes are popular with young riders in Berkeley Township, and the community has been faced with a number of serious crashes over the past several years.

Last year, a juvenile rider was critically hurt after a crash in Berkeley Township along Route 9, involving a dirt bike and two vehicles, Patch reported.

In 2017, a different boy was critically hurt in a crash involving a dirt bike and a Chevy Blazer, in a popular riding spot in Bayville.

NJ grapples with young victims of deadly e-bike accidents

New Jersey has also mourned several other young riders in fatal crashes involving electric motorcycles or bicycles within the past several months, alone.

Those include a teen killed when his e-bike hit a UPS truck in Burlington County in June.

And in April, Princeton dealt with the death of a middle school student, killed on an e-moto bike when it struck a car in a local intersection.

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