☑️A 93-year-old driver faces only a careless driving summons after fatal crash

☑️ Ursula Keating died, and seven other people were injured at Meg’s Grill in Lavallette

☑️Visitation for the wife of a fire chief in Silverton is Friday

LAVALLETTE — The 93-year-old driver who crashed her SUV through a Jersey Shore restaurant, killing a woman and injuring seven others, will not face criminal charges.

Lavallette Police Chief Christian LaCicero said Jean S. Chomuk, who told police she mistakenly pressed the gas instead of the brake while trying to park in front of Meg's Grill on Grand Central Avenue on Saturday morning, was issued a summons for careless driving. The chief also submitted a request to the MVC for a driver re-examination.

Chomuk drove her 2014 Buick Encore through the outdoor dining area on the sidewalk and into the building, injuring seven people. Ursula "Sandie" Keating, 56, the wife of John Keating, a chief with the Silverton Volunteer Fire Company in Toms River and Manchester Volunteer Fire Company #1, was killed in the crash.

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Emergency response at Meg's Griill on Grand Central Ave in Lavallette after a car went through the front of the restaurant Sat., Sept. 19, 2026 (Tri-County Scanner News) Emergency response at Meg's Griill on Grand Central Ave in Lavallette after a car went through the front of the restaurant Sat., Sept. 19, 2026

Why the driver won't face criminal charges

LaCicero said the decision was reached after consultation with the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. He said he does not believe Chomuk was reckless, which is a necessary element for an assault by auto or similar charge.

“I understand that a charge of careless driving may seem underwhelming, but based on the law, that is the appropriate charge based on the facts present here,” LaCicero said.

Visitation for Keating, who has two children, is scheduled for Friday starting at 3 p.m. at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Toms River. Her cremation will be held privately.

State senator wants protective barriers at restaurants

The incident has also led state Sen. James Holzapfel, R-Ocean, to propose legislation that would require protective barriers for restaurants with outdoor dining located along busy roadways.

“If a restaurant wants to offer dining directly next to an active roadway, there should be a basic safety requirement for protective bollards or other approved barriers between diners and traffic so a simple meal out doesn’t suddenly turn to tragedy.”

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