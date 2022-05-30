Convicted Lodi, NJ domestic abuser is charged with wife’s murder

LODI — A known domestic abuser has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of his wife, according to Bergen County authorities.

Lodi police responded to a 911 call on Thursday night at a home on Westervelt Place and found 44-year-old Janet Cinco had been stabbed multiple times.

She was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Joel Cinco, 48, was arrested the next day and charged with murder, burglary and weapons offenses.

Cinco has been arrested for previous domestic violence attacks.

In April 2021, he faced charges of violating a restraining order and strangling a domestic violence victim — which were pled down to unlawful possession of a weapon.

He also was arrested in December 2020, when he was accused of criminal restraint and terroristic threats - which were similarly pled down to unlawful possession of a weapon.

In both of those cases, Joel Cinco was sentenced to probation.

A GoFundMe campaign setup to benefit the victim’s two surviving children had raised more than $9,000 as of Monday.

“All donations will be used to contribute to medical bills, funeral expenses, relocation costs, and general utilities to support my sister and I,” Paul Cinco wrote in the online summary.

