EAST ORANGE — Three sheriff’s officers have been charged with stealing high-end sneakers and a designer belt from a home that they had searched during a drug investigation.

Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Essex County Sheriff Amir Jones announced the charges Friday, condemning what they described as a betrayal of public trust.

Essex County Prosecutor's Office Essex County Prosecutor's Office loading...

Sneakers and designer belt vanish after raid

The theft happened on Jan. 10, 2023, during a raid at the East Orange apartment of Kirk Mansook, who was arrested on minor drug charges and later released.

When Mansook returned home, he discovered that multiple boxes of luxury sneakers and a designer belt were missing, prosecutors said.

Surveillance cameras revealed that law enforcement officers themselves were responsible, prosecutors said.

Essex County Prosecutor's Office Essex County Prosecutor's Office loading...

Video captures officers carrying bags

According to investigators, Essex County Sheriff's Officer Jimmy Rodriguez, 39, of Kearny, and Essex County Sheriff's Officer Fabian Caicedo, 45, of East Rutherford, were caught on surveillance video carrying bags of items from the apartment and placing them in their work vehicle.

Later, Rodriguez and Essex County Sheriff's Officer Erik Udvarhely, 44, of Belleville, moved the bags into their own personal cars, prosecutors said.

Essex County Prosecutor's Office Essex County Prosecutor's Office loading...

Prosecutor: 'No one is above the law'

“These charges reflect our unwavering commitment to transparency and accountability," Prosecutor Stephens said. "No one is above the law and when law enforcement officers betray the public trust, they will be held responsible. The people of Essex County deserve integrity from those who serve them.”

Essex County Sheriff Amir Jones said he was “profoundly disappointed” and stressed that the Essex County Sheriff’s Office fully cooperated with prosecutors.

“This conduct does not represent who we are, and it will not be tolerated,” Jones said.

Officers suspended, facing charges

Rodriguez is accused of moving stolen items into his personal vehicle. He is charged with third-degree theft and fourth-degree falsifying or tampering with records.

Udvarhely is accused of moving stolen items into his personal vehicle. He is charged with third-degree receiving stolen property.

Caicedo is accused of helping remove items from the apartment. He is charged with third-degree theft.

All three officers have been suspended pending the outcome of the case. New Jersey 101.5 did not know before this was published whether they had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office confidential tip line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom