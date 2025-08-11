NEWARK — A 33-year-old Essex County man who admitted to trying to kill two Newark police officers has been sentenced to 20 years in state prison.

Kendall Howard, of East Orange, pleaded guilty in March to first-degree attempted murder and weapons charges in the 2022 incident that led to a manhunt for Howard.

On Nov. 1, 2022, at 2 p.m. Newark police officers Johnny Aquino and Jabril Paul were sent to a parking lot behind 25 Van Velsor Place to help find a shooting suspect from the previous month.

The officers came across Howard, who was carrying a bag they believed had a weapon inside.

When ordered to drop the bag, Howard instead opened fire, striking Aquino in his upper right neck and shoulder area.

Paul was shot multiple times in the leg during an exchange of gunfire with Howard.

Howard got away but was arrested the next day in East Orange, after an apparent tip to law enforcement.

A brave Newark woman has been credited with helping save the officers by moving her car into a position to help shield them, News 12 previously reported.

Aquino was released from University Hospital three days later, with an emotional reunion with Paul and a strong police send-off home for recovery, as Newark Police shared to Facebook.

The good Samaritan, who has stayed anonymous, also helped Aquino by pressing a towel to his gunshot wound.

She later received a Safe Cop Reward of $1,000, presented by the National Police Defense Foundation.

“We hope that this 20-year sentence serves as a clear message and strong deterrent to anyone who considers harming the brave men and women who serve our communities. These acts of violence against law enforcement will not be tolerated,” Essex County First Assistant Prosecutor Alexander Albu said in a written release on Thursday.

“While the sentence is significant, all are warned that any threat of harm to law enforcement officers and staff will be judged through the harshest prism available to this office,” Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II said in the same release.

The public has been encouraged to report any information related to criminal activity by contacting the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

