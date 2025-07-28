Almost always these days, when you hear about multiple births beyond twins, you find out it was a byproduct of IVF treatments. IVF treatments result in multiple births about 30% of the time. The odds of having quadruplets naturally without it coming about due to IVF?

You ready for this?

1 in 700,000.

To put this in perspective, the odds of your house ever burning down are 1 in 3,000. The odds of finding a genuine four-leaf clover are 1 in 10,000. Bowling a perfect game? 1 in 11,500. The odds of getting struck by lightning, 1 in 15,300. The odds of dying in a hurricane are 1 in 62,288.

So you can see how having quadruplets naturally being a 1 in 700,000 chance is more than extraordinary.

It’s happened for a New Jersey couple from East Orange, according to NJ.com

A surprise that kept growing

Aja and Emmanuel Volmar already had a boy, now 8, when they found out EJ would be a big brother. It wasn’t until later in Aja’s pregnancy that they found out just how many times over.

Due to insurance issues (gotta love insurance right?) there was a delay in getting her ultrasound. When she did, they were shocked to learn she was carrying triplets and all boys. Aja longed for the experience of having a daughter, also but felt it just wasn’t in the cards. Then came a subsequent ultrasound that revealed she was actually carrying four, and the fourth was a girl.

Defying the odds and asking for help

Aja, a postal worker, worked deep into her pregnancy, which she credits with staying fit enough to carry quadruplets without the typical complications. Almost miraculously, she managed to carry the four to 34 weeks.

Eamon, Ean, Evan, and Alayha were born on July 1 and are all finally out of NICU and home with their excited but no doubt exhausted family.

I’m a father of four. But I cannot imagine the energy it would take to tackle four at once. Not to mention the financial burden.

They just were not able to afford for Emmanuel to take off work to help Aja these first few months, so they turned to GoFundMe.

From their page:

“We’re reaching out to our friends, family, and community for help as we navigate this once-in-a-lifetime journey. Our biggest hope is that Dad can take time off from the road to stay home and help care for the babies and support Mom during those first few critical months — until they’re strong enough to start daycare.”

They’re not trying to get rich, just to get by, and set a goal of $24,000. They’re only about halfway there. That GoFundMe page can be found here.

Hang in there, Volmars! And congrats!