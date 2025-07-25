Don’t take it from me. I’m about as fashionable as a speed bump. Instead, take it from my daughter, who won a modeling competition. She bought a cow print mini-dress (could have been a little longer if you ask Dad) online, and when asked where, she told me about Dry Goods.

It’s a fashionable clothing shop for younger women. They’re in a lot of other states, but up until now, there’s only been one location in New Jersey, in Cherry Hill.

Not anymore.

Our beloved Freehold Raceway Mall is welcoming a Dry Goods store this fall. Yep, a shiny, new, more than 5,000-square‑foot retail space dedicated to women’s and juniors’ contemporary fashion, accessories, shoes, and small gifts.

drygoodsusa via Instagram drygoodsusa via Instagram loading...

Freehold Raceway Mall continues to impress.

Remember when Nordstrom and Lord & Taylor waved goodbye around 2020? Some thought it spelled doom. But the mall fought back—with Dave & Buster’s, Lidl, J. Crew Factory is coming soon, so is Warby Parker, a new athletic club came, and yes—Dick’s House of Sport turned the old Lord & Taylor space into something new and exciting.

And just like that, Freehold Raceway Mall keeps reinventing itself—one fashion pivot at a time.

drygoodsusa via Instagram drygoodsusa via Instagram loading...

"We are delighted that Dry Goods is coming soon to Freehold Raceway Mall!" Freehold Raceway Mall spokesperson Debra Countey wrote in a post on LinkedIn. "We're honored they’ve selected our center as their next stop in (New Jersey), joining our growing mix of fashion, dining, and lifestyle brands."

drygoodsusa via Instagram drygoodsusa via Instagram loading...

“With each new store opening, we are listening to our customers and delivering what they want: trendy, accessible fashion in an environment that allows them to express their individual style,” said Dry Goods president Melody Wright.

Dry Goods has over 80 locations in 24 states. When it opens this fall, look for it in Freehold Raceway Mall where Vintage Planet used to be.

Here’s 40 great NJ coffee spots to visit New Jerseyans have a strong crop of choices for a freshly roasted cup of coffee, around NJ. Here's a roundup of 40 spots to get caffeinated — some of them different locations for the same NJ-born brand. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

NJ Mosquitos and what colors make them bite you the most Plus the colors that help repel them. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Cape May is one of NJ's great vacation destinations Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈