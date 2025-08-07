✈ 'Technology issue' grounds all United flights at Newark, other airports

If you are flying on United Airlines, check with the carrier before you head to the airport.

Residual delays are expected after a 'technology issue' grounded all United flights at Newark Liberty International Airport Wednesday.

In a statement, United identified the system effect as Unimatic. That is the system that gathers and stores data about every flight. That data is then used to calculate flight times as well as weight and balance of the aircraft.

At 9:50 p.m. Wednesday night, United announced the system had been restored and flights were resuming at Newark Airport. The outage was first reports at 4:12 p.m. and lasted a little over five hours.

United said this outage was not related to recent cybersecurity concerns raised at the nation's air carriers.

Are flights still being cancelled?

The website FlightAware was not showing any cancelled or delayed flights out of Newark Liberty International Airport early Thursday morning.

United is still urging you to confirm your flight.

Crews are continuing to work to restore normal operation, the airline said.

United is also still working with those impacted by the stoppage to get them rebooked. "Safety is our top priority, and we’ll work with our customers to get them to their destinations, the airline said.

