Not safe: Avoid Newark Airport at all costs — NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Tuesday:

In this Sept. 18, 2024 file photo, a billboard supporting offshore wind power projects sits on a roadside near land-based wind turbines in Atlantic City, N.J. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, file) In this Sept. 18, 2024 file photo, a billboard supporting offshore wind power projects sits on a roadside near land-based wind turbines in Atlantic City, N.J. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, file) loading...

❎ President Trump halted efforts to build wind farms off Jersey coast

❎ New Jersey has joined a lawsuit to block that order

❎ AG Matt Platkin has filed multiple lawsuits against the Trump administration

New Jersey is fighting back after the Trump administration turned off wind energy projects.

The state on Monday joined 17 others in a lawsuit against federal authorities. It is the latest lawsuit by state Attorney General Matt Platkin targeting actions by the Trump administration during his second term.

This one targets the Jan. 20 presidential memorandum that halted all federal approvals for offshore and onshore wind energy projects, including one in New York that was already under construction.

The presidential order was hailed by some Jersey Shore leaders and Republican congressmen who had opposed the wind projects on the grounds that it would ruin the coastal vistas, damage tourism and property values, harm marine life, and interfere with the military, fishing and maritime commerce.

Supporters said renewable wind energy, which provides more than 10% of the country’s electricity, would support hundreds of jobs and fuel economic growth while helping to mitigate dangerous climate change.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has announced more NJ layoffs in 2025 (Photo bms.com) Bristol-Myers Squibb has announced more NJ layoffs in 2025 (Photo bms.com) loading...

🔻NJ layoffs announced

🔻Over 500 out of one site

🔻Company has deep NJ roots

LAWRENCE (Mercer) — A pharmaceutical company with New Jersey roots deeper than a century ago has announced another round of massive layoffs.

Bristol Myers Squibb plans to cut 516 workers based in Mercer County between next week and March 2026.

Just four months ago, the company had announced 290 cuts in two separate filings with state labor officials.

That is in addition to more than 1,200 layoffs made public throughout 2024 by the company that has staff in four locations in New Jersey.

The company has employees at two separate Lawrenceville locations.

One is a sprawling 280-acre site along Route 206 with laboratories, offices and support services.

The other Lawrenceville site is the Princeton Pike campus, which opened not quite a decade ago.

There is also a three-story office building at West Windsor and a plant in New Brunswick that has been in continual use since the early 1900s.

Fort Lee High School, ambulance A second teen has been charged with attempted murder in a stabbing at Fort Lee High School (Google Maps) loading...

🔴 Prosecutors announce charges against second student

🔴 Attack in school bathroom was planned, officials say

🔴 The victim was stabbed in the neck and abdomen

FORT LEE — Prosecutors have filed charges against a second 16-year-old student in connection with a school bathroom stabbing that left the victim hospitalized.

On April 8, Fort Lee High School went into lockdown after a school resource officer learned a male student had been stabbed. It happened shortly before 11 a.m., according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, was stabbed in the neck, abdomen, back, and arm. He was hospitalized and survived.

One student said to CBS New York that he found the victim, his friend, in the bathroom, surrounded by blood. He described trying to apply pressure to stop the bleeding.

Later that day, a 16-year-old student was charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault, and weapons offenses.

Ocean County man accused of starting massive wildfire is being released to home monitoring (NJcourts.gov, Screenshot of fire from 6abc Philadelphia via Youtube) Ocean County man accused of starting massive wildfire is being released to home monitoring (NJcourts.gov, Screenshot of fire from 6abc Philadelphia via Youtube) loading...

🔥First NJ man accused in wildfire being released

🔥Bound to home monitoring with ankle band

🔥No prior juvenile history or convictions

TOMS RIVER — The 19-year-old Ocean County man charged with intentionally setting the largest wildfire in 20 years was released from jail on Monday.

In releasing Joseph Kling to his Waretown parents with ankle monitoring, Superior Court Judge Pamela Snyder gave weight to the defense’s argument that prosecutors have "weak" evidence to support the most serious aggravated arson charge against the 19-year-old.

Both Kling and a 17-year-old have been charged with aggravated arson, arson and hindering apprehension in the Jones Road wildfire, which has been burning for two weeks.

When first interviewed, both defendants told police that the fire had been started by “Mexicans,” which was quickly proven to be a lie, officials said.

Kling's attorney has argued to the media that his client did not start the fire and that he wasn't alone at the bonfire.

Aerial of Newark Liberty terminals B and C aprons Aerial of Newark Liberty terminals B and C aprons (Port Authority of New York and New Jersey) loading...

✈️ Newark Liberty has had hundreds of cancelled flights and delays in the past week

✈️ Staffing, equipment issues, runway paving and thunderstorms are all to blame

✈️ United Airlines canceled 35 flights to alleviate the situation

Chaos is brewing at Newark Liberty International Airport, with a growing list of delays and cancellations and an air traffic controller warning the public to avoid the hub.

An unidentified air traffic controller told MSNBC News that radars went down on Monday and radio communication was lost on Wednesday.

"Things need to change. It's not a safe situation for the flying public," the unnamed controller told reporter Tom Costello during "Morning Joe."

According to Costello, the air traffic controller told him: "It is not a safe situation right now for the flying public," and "Don’t fly into Newark. Avoid Newark at all costs."

Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025 In the first quarter of 2025 alone, roughly a dozen New Jersey employers announced over 3,000 layoffs. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

A look back at NJ's COVID-19 lockdown Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

Eric Scott hosts the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show from 6 - 10 a.m. on New Jersey 101.5.

Join the conversation by calling 1-800-283-1015 or download the NJ101.5 app.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.