Entrance to the beach at Ocean Grove

🌀Erin's biggest impact on the Jersey Shore will be dangerous

🌀Most Jersey Shore beaches are prohibiting swimming and surfing

🌀Swimmers and surfers urged to stay out of the ocean

More Jersey Shore beaches have been declared off limits for swimming and boogie boarders as Hurricane Erin is about to make its closest approach to the East Coast.

The beaches at Sandy Hook, part of the Gateway National Recreation Area, and Island Beach State Park are banning swimming through Thursday. The beaches at both locations remain open.

A high risk of rip currents means red flags are flying at Jersey Shore beaches, with lifeguards likely restricting swimming.

Rundown of Hurricane Erin's impacts specifically for the Jersey Shore on Thursday.

The Bottom Line

We have been watching Hurricane Erin since it was a baby tropical wave a week and a half ago. And now, we are less than 36 hours from the storm's peak impacts reaching New Jersey.

The forecast message remains the same. Erin is not making landfall. We are not going to see anything near tropical storm or hurricane force impacts. For most of New Jersey, this will manifest as simply a "blah" period of weather. But there will be some serious issues to watch, especially for those along the Jersey Shore.

Democratic gov candidate Mikie Sherrill unveils plan for lowering electric bills

KENILWORTH — Democratic candidate for governor Mikie Sherrill has vowed to declare a "state of emergency" over New Jersey’s spike in power bills and freeze utility rates on “day one” in office.

On Wednesday, Sherrill stood in light rain, outside a retired couple's Kenilworth ranch-style home, unveiling her multi-prong approach to easing these unsustainable increases.

The Kenilworth couple said they have been struggling with electric bills that are four times higher than it was several years ago.

Her plan for easing these stressful utility bill increases would also include fast-tracking a new nuclear power plant in Salem County, at a site that has already received approval.

Sherrill said she would instruct her state attorney general to take on massive power grid operator, PJM, while adding that Ciattarelli has said holding the company accountable is a bunch of “B.S.”

“More power generation means lower bills,” Sherrill said, adding "This means immediately breaking ground on new solar and battery storage projects, expediting capacity upgrades at our existing nuclear plants, and streamlining the modernization of existing natural gas facilities to make them cleaner and more efficient."

Homeless people at the Toms River public parking near the library face jail time or hefty fines if they don't leave

🔴 Homeless people have been gathering at the Toms River library

🔴 Local officials warn the homeless that they will now be arrested

🔴 Advocates say that the arrests won't solve anything

TOMS RIVER — The seat of Ocean County is taking another controversial step in its battle against homelessness.

The Toms River Township Council has adopted an ordinance banning the homeless from sleeping or taking shelter in the public parking garage on Horner Street near the library.

Anyone caught camping out in the parking garage would be given a 24-hour warning.

If the individual doesn't leave, they can be arrested.

They face up to 90 days in Ocean County Jail or a fine of up to $2,000.

Democrat Mikie Sherrill leads Republican Jack Ciattarelli in the latest poll for governor in New Jersey

❎ Jack Ciattarelli continues to trail in gov race

❎ Key voting blocs take familiar sides

❎ Independent voters are key to victory

Republican Jack Ciattarelli continues to struggle to make gains against Democrat Mikie Sherrill in the race for New Jersey governor.

The latest Rutgers-Eagleton Poll shows Sherrill with a nine-point lead among likely voters, but large numbers of voters remain undecided.

With less than three months to go until Election Day, each candidate must convince independent voters to cast a ballot for them to have a chance at winning.

This is even more critical for Ciattarelli since Democrats still hold a significant advantage in the number of party affiliated registered voters. Republicans are registering more voters than Democrats these days, but not enough to overcome a partisan advantage that has been key to democratic victories in recent elections.

Among independents, the news is not good for Ciattarelli. The poll shows they are evenly split with 33% for Sherrill versus 32% for Ciattarelli. However, nearly a third of independent voters say they have yet to choose a candidate.

