Open or closed? Full list of NJ beach and swimming restrictions as Erin nears

More Jersey Shore beaches have been declared off limits for swimming and boogie boarders as Hurricane Erin is about to make its closest approach to the East Coast.

The beaches at Sandy Hook, part of the Gateway National Recreation Area, and Island Beach State Park are banning swimming through Thursday. The beaches at both locations remain open.

A high risk of rip currents means red flags are flying at Jersey Shore beaches, with lifeguards likely restricting swimming.

Where is Hurricane Erin?

The storm is about 700 miles south of New Jersey and 450 miles east of Florida and down to category 2 strength as of Wednesday morning, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. Erin will not make a direct hit on the East Coast but will bring 30 mph winds for most of New Jersey and 40 mph along the coast with dangerous surf and beach erosion.

Going in the ocean 'not a smart thing to do'

Asbury Park chief lifeguard Joe Bongiovanni said that even though the storm is far from the coast, it has already had an impact, with water halfway up the beach at high tide.

"We've already removed most of our stuff from the beach or moved it back to where it's in a safe area. It's just not safe to be anywhere near the water for the next probably three days," Bongiovanni told New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show host Eric Scott on Wednesday.

Despite the ban, guards will still be on the beach.

"If you're thinking about going on the water, you're not only putting yourself in jeopardy but if you get in trouble, then a lifeguard or a Coast Guard, rescue swimmer, or somebody's gonna have to go out and get you risk their lives to come out to get you because you want to prove a point. It's just not a smart thing to do," Bongiovanni said.

The event surfers live for

North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello said that anything that could become a projectile in high winds, like umbrella rentals, lifeguard stands, and portable restrooms, have been removed from the beach. Despite an official ban on swimming and surfing, there are still surfers on the ocean.

"The lifeguards are patrolling the beach and if they see people swimming they are calling them out of the water. However, these are the events that surfers live for," Rosenello said. "I obviously would not recommend a novice surfer going out in this but a lot of these guys are more experienced."

Swimming and beach restrictions for the Jersey Shore

Asbury Park — No swimming is allowed until further notice, according to chief lifeguard Joe Bongiovanni.

Atlantic City - Beachgoers may stand ankle deep in the ocean.

Avon-by-the-Sea — Red flags are flying all week

Bay Head — No swimming allowed until further notice

Beach Haven — No swimming allowed until further notice. Beaches are open.

Cape May — Double red flags posted. The water is closed for public use and swimming is prohibited.

Harvey Cedars — No swimming until further notice

Island Beach State Park — No swimming, no surfing, no boogie boarding through Thursday

Keyport — Small watercraft are not permitted to leave borough docks, according to Mayor Rose P. Araneo.

Long Branch — The city advises to only swim when a lifeguard is present. Inexperienced swimmers are advised to wait until conditions improve

Manasquan — Residents are advised to "stay out of the ocean until deemed safe by beach patrol."

Mantoloking — Double red flags posted. The water is closed for public use and swimming is prohibited.

Margate — Surfing and kayaking allowed at the individual’s own risk.

North Wildwood — No swimming or surfing until further notice

Ocean City — Lifeguards may restrict swimming either entirely or to shallow water

Ocean Grove — Entire beach closed from late Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning.

Sandy Hook — Swimming is prohibited through Thursday, but the beach is open.

Seaside Heights — Swimming is prohibited on Wednesday but surfing is allowed, according to police chief Tommy Boyd.

Wildwood — No swimming until further notice

