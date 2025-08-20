NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, Aug. 20

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Always obey posted Beach Flags. If you enter the surf zone, always have a floatation device with you and swim near a lifeguard if possible.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect. East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 7 to 10 ft. Tropical storm force winds and hazardous seas will capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves3 - 6 feet
WindsFrom the East
11 - 20 mph (Gust 24 mph)
10 - 17 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Ocean Temperature74° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Air Temperature73° - 78°
Sunrise/Sunset6:12am - 7:48pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 6:06a		Low
Wed 12:10p		High
Wed 6:30p		Low
Thu 1:04a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:40a		Low
Wed 11:34a		High
Wed 6:04p		Low
Thu 12:28a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:54a		Low
Wed 11:46a		High
Wed 6:18p		Low
Thu 12:40a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:36a		Low
Wed 11:38a		High
Wed 6:00p		Low
Thu 12:32a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 9:46a		Low
Wed 4:15p		High
Wed 10:10p		Low
Thu 5:09a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 5:54a		Low
Wed 12:00p		High
Wed 6:18p		Low
Thu 1:07a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Wed 8:53a		Low
Wed 3:49p		High
Wed 9:17p		Low
Thu 4:43a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 6:46a		Low
Wed 12:31p		High
Wed 7:15p		Low
Thu 1:41a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:50a		Low
Wed 11:40a		High
Wed 6:13p		Low
Thu 12:47a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 6:13a		Low
Wed 11:59a		High
Wed 6:44p		Low
Thu 1:09a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 6:02a		Low
Wed 11:50a		High
Wed 6:28p		Low
Thu 12:58a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 6:53a		Low
Wed 12:39p		High
Wed 7:19p		Low
Thu 1:51a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: SE 6 ft at 15 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: SE 7 ft at 16 seconds and E 6 ft at 5 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

THU: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft, building to 9 to 13 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: E 8 ft at 6 seconds and SE 8 ft at 16 seconds, becoming SE 11 ft at 17 seconds and E 9 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 11 to 13 ft, subsiding to 9 to 12 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: SE 12 ft at 17 seconds and E 10 ft at 9 seconds, becoming SE 11 ft at 16 seconds and E 10 ft at 9 seconds.

FRI: N winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming NE 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 8 to 10 ft, subsiding to 6 to 9 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: E 10 ft at 12 seconds, becoming E 9 ft at 12 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 7 ft.

SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

