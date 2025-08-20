NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, Aug. 20
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Always obey posted Beach Flags. If you enter the surf zone, always have a floatation device with you and swim near a lifeguard if possible.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect. East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 7 to 10 ft. Tropical storm force winds and hazardous seas will capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|3 - 6 feet
|Winds
|From the East
11 - 20 mph (Gust 24 mph)
10 - 17 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|74° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|73° - 78°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:12am - 7:48pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 6:06a
|Low
Wed 12:10p
|High
Wed 6:30p
|Low
Thu 1:04a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:40a
|Low
Wed 11:34a
|High
Wed 6:04p
|Low
Thu 12:28a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:54a
|Low
Wed 11:46a
|High
Wed 6:18p
|Low
Thu 12:40a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:36a
|Low
Wed 11:38a
|High
Wed 6:00p
|Low
Thu 12:32a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 9:46a
|Low
Wed 4:15p
|High
Wed 10:10p
|Low
Thu 5:09a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 5:54a
|Low
Wed 12:00p
|High
Wed 6:18p
|Low
Thu 1:07a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 8:53a
|Low
Wed 3:49p
|High
Wed 9:17p
|Low
Thu 4:43a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 6:46a
|Low
Wed 12:31p
|High
Wed 7:15p
|Low
Thu 1:41a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:50a
|Low
Wed 11:40a
|High
Wed 6:13p
|Low
Thu 12:47a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 6:13a
|Low
Wed 11:59a
|High
Wed 6:44p
|Low
Thu 1:09a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:02a
|Low
Wed 11:50a
|High
Wed 6:28p
|Low
Thu 12:58a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 6:53a
|Low
Wed 12:39p
|High
Wed 7:19p
|Low
Thu 1:51a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
WED: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: SE 6 ft at 15 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: SE 7 ft at 16 seconds and E 6 ft at 5 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
THU: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft, building to 9 to 13 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: E 8 ft at 6 seconds and SE 8 ft at 16 seconds, becoming SE 11 ft at 17 seconds and E 9 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.
THU NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 11 to 13 ft, subsiding to 9 to 12 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: SE 12 ft at 17 seconds and E 10 ft at 9 seconds, becoming SE 11 ft at 16 seconds and E 10 ft at 9 seconds.
FRI: N winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming NE 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 8 to 10 ft, subsiding to 6 to 9 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: E 10 ft at 12 seconds, becoming E 9 ft at 12 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 7 ft.
SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
SAT NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.
SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
