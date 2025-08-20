Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Always obey posted Beach Flags. If you enter the surf zone, always have a floatation device with you and swim near a lifeguard if possible.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect. East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 7 to 10 ft. Tropical storm force winds and hazardous seas will capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 3 - 6 feet Winds From the East

11 - 20 mph (Gust 24 mph)

10 - 17 knots (Gust 21 knots) Ocean Temperature 74° - 78°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Air Temperature 73° - 78° Sunrise/Sunset 6:12am - 7:48pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 6:06a Low

Wed 12:10p High

Wed 6:30p Low

Thu 1:04a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:40a Low

Wed 11:34a High

Wed 6:04p Low

Thu 12:28a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:54a Low

Wed 11:46a High

Wed 6:18p Low

Thu 12:40a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:36a Low

Wed 11:38a High

Wed 6:00p Low

Thu 12:32a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 9:46a Low

Wed 4:15p High

Wed 10:10p Low

Thu 5:09a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 5:54a Low

Wed 12:00p High

Wed 6:18p Low

Thu 1:07a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 8:53a Low

Wed 3:49p High

Wed 9:17p Low

Thu 4:43a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 6:46a Low

Wed 12:31p High

Wed 7:15p Low

Thu 1:41a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:50a Low

Wed 11:40a High

Wed 6:13p Low

Thu 12:47a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 6:13a Low

Wed 11:59a High

Wed 6:44p Low

Thu 1:09a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:02a Low

Wed 11:50a High

Wed 6:28p Low

Thu 12:58a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 6:53a Low

Wed 12:39p High

Wed 7:19p Low

Thu 1:51a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: SE 6 ft at 15 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: SE 7 ft at 16 seconds and E 6 ft at 5 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

THU: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft, building to 9 to 13 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: E 8 ft at 6 seconds and SE 8 ft at 16 seconds, becoming SE 11 ft at 17 seconds and E 9 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 11 to 13 ft, subsiding to 9 to 12 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: SE 12 ft at 17 seconds and E 10 ft at 9 seconds, becoming SE 11 ft at 16 seconds and E 10 ft at 9 seconds.

FRI: N winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming NE 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 8 to 10 ft, subsiding to 6 to 9 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: E 10 ft at 12 seconds, becoming E 9 ft at 12 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 7 ft.

SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Absolutely Stunning Jersey Shore Beach Backgrounds For Your Phone Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

New Jersey's Beach Etiquette Commandments Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis