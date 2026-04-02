NJ’s one-day cooldown is on – brighter, warmer weather returns Friday

After several days of wonderful warmth, Thursday will be a reminder that it ain't summertime yet. Early morning rain has exited New Jersey, but the rest of the day will be cloudy, foggy, drizzly, breezy, and cool. In other words, blah. Temperatures will be stuck in the 40s through the afternoon — a far cry from the 60s, 70s and 80s from earlier in the week. But this cooldown will only last a day, as 70s return with slow clearing Friday. Saturday looks like a very nice day too, also in the 70s. But Easter Sunday will be plagued by a period of rain, followed by a sharp cooldown. Next week trends unseasonably cool and dry, as frosts and freezes and flurries return to the forecast.

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Thursday NJ weather: One-day cooldown

What a difference a day makes. Following three days of unseasonable warmth, with temperatures in the 60s, 70s and 80s, cool air has returned to New Jersey. And it is here to stay for one whole day this time around.

As of this writing (8 a.m.), temperatures have fallen off to the 40s across the state. And by Thursday afternoon, temperatures will be in ... the 40s. Yeah, thermometers are going nowhere fast all day. We have lost shorts and t-shirt weather for sure, as jacket weather has returned.

Skies will stay cloudy. Patchy drizzle is possible at any time, especially close to the coast. It may be foggy or misty at times too. And a persistent cool breeze will be with us throughout Thursday too.

Expect more of the same Thursday night, with thick clouds and patchy drizzle possible. Overnight low temperatures will only dip a few degrees into the lower 40s.

Friday NJ weather: Slow clearing, warming up again

Friday will feature slowly improving weather, as Mother Nature flips the switch back to mild temperatures.

It will take a while for skies to fully brighten — the afternoon will be substantially clearer than the morning. But temperatures will be much warmer than Thursday, mainly in the lower 70s. Northern and coastal New Jersey will likely be held a bit cooler, in the 60s or so.

Saturday NJ weather: A very nice day

Saturday looks like another very nice day. I will call it partly sunny, with highs again in the 70s. I would not be surprised if a piece of the state makes a run for 80 degrees yet again.

A stray shower is possible at some point Saturday too. Most of the state should stay dry and pleasant.

Sunday NJ weather: Easter cold front

Easter Sunday could get a little tricky, as a cold front comes into play. This will be New Jersey's next chance of widespread rain.

The rain timing is the sticky wicket here. I think there is an opportunity for egg hunts and church visits in the morning, before that wet weather arrives. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s before the frontal boundary gets here too.

Then, a few hours of rain will push from northwest to southeast across the state. Embedded thunderstorms and pockets of heavy rain are possible.

That front will put a definitive end to this streak of warm weather, setting us up for an extended stretch of dry but cool conditions next week. Highs will barely reach the 50s for the first full week of April. Daily morning frosts and freezes are possible. And a few days could feature some flurries.

Yes, flurries! (Of course, I would argue that snowflakes are more common in April than 80s. You may not like it, but it should not come as that big of a surprise that we're heading in that direction here.)

Average NJ gas prices as of March 31, 2026 AAA Fuel Prices website's average of New Jersey metro areas, comparing gas prices on March 12 to a month and a year ago. As of March 31, the average for regular gas was $3.927, a bit lower than the national average of $4.018. In New Jersey, the average was up more than 4 cents from a week prior, and more than a dollar from a month before. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.