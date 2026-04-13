Calendar says April, weather forecast says taste of summer for NJ

The calendar may say April, but Mother Nature is giving New Jersey another taste of summerlike vibes this week. Monday will be just as breezy as Sunday, but it will be a warming wind this time around. Temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees warmer, with highs around 75 to 80 degrees. Clouds will win the sky, and a few quick hit-or-miss rain showers are possible during the day. Tuesday trends even warmer, with highs reaching into the 80s for most of the state. (Although do not plan on making it a beach day, as coastal communities will be held to the 60s thanks to the chilly ocean and bay water.) Widespread 80s are expected for Wednesday and Thursday too, with minimal rain chances. Warm weather will carry into the start of the weekend, with our next cold front set to arrive on Sunday.

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Monday NJ weather: 10 to 20 degrees warmer, spotty showers

The past week has been quiet, but relatively cool. You can not deny that New Jersey's weather has been pleasant. And definitely dry — drought concerns continue to spiral, and wildfire danger remains high. (Although the latter issue will get slightly better later this week as humidity goes up and wind speeds go down.)

Monday will be just as windy as Sunday. But this time around, it will be a warming wind. So temperatures will trend 10 to 20 degrees warmer, as we flip back to summerlike weather for a majority of the state this week.

While you may need a light jacket or sweater early Monday, you can ditch it soon enough. High temperatures Monday afternoon will reach about 75 to 80 degrees around the state. It will be quite breezy, with southwesterly gusts peaking around 30+ mph. Expect more clouds than sun throughout the day.

In addition, a few spot showers may develop as temperatures warm, in the midday and afternoon hours. Just a few brief spurts of light raindrops, not amounting to much.

As skies clear Monday night, it will remain mild and comfortable. Low temperatures will only dip to around 60 degrees overnight.

Tuesday NJ weather: Even warmer, but not for everyone

Tuesday will be even warmer, with high temperatures soaring into the lower 80s for most of the state. It will be mostly to partly sunny, with breezy conditions continuing.

It will feel almost summerlike. I have to say almost because the Jersey Shore will end up considerably cooler. Oceans and bays are still quite cold at this point of the season, with water temperatures around 50 to 55 degrees. That will have a big cooling effect on air temperatures in coastal communities. So just keep in mind if you are thinking about a beach day this week — while inland areas will surge toward hot 90 degree temps, the Shore will be closer to 60.

Wednesday NJ weather: Feeling summerlike

Another very way, summer-ish day. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, with high temperatures in the mid 80s. This will be our first shot of seeing 90+ degrees somewhere in New Jersey this year.

There is a chance for a popup thunderstorm late-day Wednesday, especially to the north.

Thursday NJ weather: More 80s

The warm, dry conditions continue on Thursday, with widespread 80s on thermometers across the Garden State once again.

Temperatures will slide back slightly, with 70s and 80s will carrying through the start of the weekend. There will be some clouds and maybe a stray shower around on Friday, but again temperatures will be unseasonably warm.

Our next big weathermaker will be a cold front arriving on Sunday. That will deliver our next chance of widespread rain — although a wholesale soaking would be great, keep your expectations low for a nice, healthy drought-buster.

Behind that front will come cooler air. By Monday morning, we could be back in frost territory, with morning lows in the 20s and 30s. Afternoon highs will turn more seasonable for early next week, in the lower to mid 60s or so.

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for April (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during April. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.