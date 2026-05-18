NJ’s first heat wave of the season: Three more days of widespread 90s

The Bottom Line

It's a Jersey heat wave — May edition! Monday will be the second of four consecutive days of hitting 90+ degrees around New Jersey. Definitely hot and humid, although coastal counties will benefit from a prominent on-shore breeze and will stay quite a bit cooler through the afternoon. Tuesday looks like the hottest day of the bunch, with highs touching mid 90s in spots, running about 20 degrees above seasonal normals and putting record highs in jeopardy. Wednesday will still be steamy, and then stormy as a cold front sparks a round of late day showers and thunderstorms. The temperature difference between the first and second half of the week will be huge, with highs only in the 60s for Thursday and Friday thanks to cooler air, clouds, and showers.

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Weather Hazards

The combined heat and humidity will come close to "dangerous heat" territory, especially in urban environments. Temperatures in the lower 90s will yield a heat index in the upper 90s. Be sure to dress for the weather, stay extra hydrated, and take frequent breaks in air conditioning if possible.

I am concerned about Wednesday's thunderstorms becoming strong or severe, given the heat and humidity in the atmosphere. Gusty winds, torrential downpours, hail, and tornadoes may be on the table from any storms that do form.

Climatological Context

May 18 is the 138th day of 2026.

Normal high temperatures are around 73 degrees throughout New Jersey. Normal lows range from 52 to 55 degrees.

On average, May is the 5th warmest, 5th driest, and 8th snowiest month of the year.

Monday

The heat is on! There are some exceptions, but widespread highs in the 90s will be giving summertime vibes (and then some) across New Jersey. Get ready to sweat.

Monday morning temperatures are in the 60s. Fairly warm, but not too stifling yet.

Thermometers will soar into the lower 90s across most of the state Monday afternoon. As dew points climb into the 60s, it will feel quick humid / sticky too.

A breeze will blow from the southeast — an on-shore breeze — serving as "nature's air conditioning" Monday afternoon. Beaches and coastal communities (even coastal counties) should be held significantly cooler than inland areas. Highs will only be in the 60s and 70s, while in the 90s just a few miles inland.

Skies will be mostly sunny, with some extra clouds building through the afternoon. And our weather stays dry. It is just going to be a hot and humid and summerlike day.

Monday night stays clear and muggy, with lows only falling to around 70 degrees.

Tuesday

Tuesday looks like the hottest day of the week, especially since the wind shifts to more of a prominent land breeze. I think we are looking at mid 90s for most of inland New Jersey. Even mainland beaches could hit 90+ this time around.

It will be another mostly sunny scorcher.

Wednesday

Wednesday is a big day of transition, as a strong cold front pushes into New Jersey.

First of all, Wednesday will be the grand finale of this heat wave, with highs back in the lower 90s for all but northern and coastal New Jersey.

Then, from mid afternoon through evening, spotty to scattered thunderstorms will likely fire up. The coverage of those storms — i.e. how many people in New Jersey actually see one — is a bit uncertain. I would say they will become more numerous around dinnertime through sunset. But if you have outdoor activities planned for late-day Wednesday, you will want to keep a close eye on this forecast, and a close ear/eye on the sky as potential severe weather develops.

Thursday & Beyond

The second half of the week is tricky and uncertain, but not nearly as hot as the first half. Clouds will linger into Thursday. And the GFS model favors persistent rain hanging over South Jersey as the aforementioned front stalls nearby. I am going for an optimistic high in the 60s on Thursday and Friday, as I am hopeful rain will be sporadic and limited.

I am not ready to talk about a detailed Memorial Day Weekend forecast — but I do have to admit, it is not looking good. The potential for widespread rain ramps up Saturday into early Sunday. Even if the forecast dries out, things look quite cloudy and cool — with highs only in the 50s? Not exactly great for beaches, barbecues, parades, etc.

But I am not hanging my hat and signing my name to a miserable, washout forecast just yet. Let's see how things continue to evolve, and stay as optimistic and positive as possible!

NJ WEATHER CENTER: Check the 5 Day Forecast

16 ways the weather can impact your Jersey Shore beach day Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.