Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone. Cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia and physical incapacitation to anyone suddenly immersed in the water.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Southeast

4 - 10 mph (Gust 15 mph)

4 - 9 knots (Gust 13 knots) Ocean Temperature 56° - 66°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Air Temperature 68° - 87° Sunrise/Sunset 5:37am - 8:08pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 9:43a Low

Mon 3:50p High

Mon 9:58p Low

Tue 4:45a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:17a Low

Mon 3:14p High

Mon 9:32p Low

Tue 4:09a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:31a Low

Mon 3:26p High

Mon 9:46p Low

Tue 4:21a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:13a Low

Mon 3:18p High

Mon 9:28p Low

Tue 4:13a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 7:58a High

Mon 1:23p Low

Mon 7:55p High

Tue 1:38a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 9:35a Low

Mon 3:40p High

Mon 9:50p Low

Tue 4:45a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 7:32a High

Mon 12:30p Low

Mon 7:29p High

Tue 12:45a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 10:31a Low

Mon 4:10p High

Mon 10:54p Low

Tue 5:23a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:21a Low

Mon 3:11p High

Mon 9:38p Low

Tue 4:15a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 9:54a Low

Mon 3:36p High

Mon 10:19p Low

Tue 4:43a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:23a Low

Mon 3:16p High

Mon 9:48p Low

Tue 4:19a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 10:29a Low

Mon 4:11p High

Mon 10:48p Low

Tue 5:12a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds. Showers likely.

THU: N winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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