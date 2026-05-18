NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, May 18

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, May 18

Sandy Hook – Gateway National Recreation Area (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone. Cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia and physical incapacitation to anyone suddenly immersed in the water.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Southeast
4 - 10 mph (Gust 15 mph)
4 - 9 knots (Gust 13 knots)
Ocean Temperature56° - 66°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Air Temperature68° - 87°
Sunrise/Sunset5:37am - 8:08pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 9:43a		Low
Mon 3:50p		High
Mon 9:58p		Low
Tue 4:45a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:17a		Low
Mon 3:14p		High
Mon 9:32p		Low
Tue 4:09a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:31a		Low
Mon 3:26p		High
Mon 9:46p		Low
Tue 4:21a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:13a		Low
Mon 3:18p		High
Mon 9:28p		Low
Tue 4:13a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 7:58a		High
Mon 1:23p		Low
Mon 7:55p		High
Tue 1:38a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 9:35a		Low
Mon 3:40p		High
Mon 9:50p		Low
Tue 4:45a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 7:32a		High
Mon 12:30p		Low
Mon 7:29p		High
Tue 12:45a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 10:31a		Low
Mon 4:10p		High
Mon 10:54p		Low
Tue 5:23a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:21a		Low
Mon 3:11p		High
Mon 9:38p		Low
Tue 4:15a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 9:54a		Low
Mon 3:36p		High
Mon 10:19p		Low
Tue 4:43a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:23a		Low
Mon 3:16p		High
Mon 9:48p		Low
Tue 4:19a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 10:29a		Low
Mon 4:11p		High
Mon 10:48p		Low
Tue 5:12a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds. Showers likely.

THU: N winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
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