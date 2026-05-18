NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, May 18
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone. Cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia and physical incapacitation to anyone suddenly immersed in the water.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Southeast
4 - 10 mph (Gust 15 mph)
4 - 9 knots (Gust 13 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|56° - 66°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Air Temperature
|68° - 87°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:37am - 8:08pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 9:43a
|Low
Mon 3:50p
|High
Mon 9:58p
|Low
Tue 4:45a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:17a
|Low
Mon 3:14p
|High
Mon 9:32p
|Low
Tue 4:09a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:31a
|Low
Mon 3:26p
|High
Mon 9:46p
|Low
Tue 4:21a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:13a
|Low
Mon 3:18p
|High
Mon 9:28p
|Low
Tue 4:13a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 7:58a
|High
Mon 1:23p
|Low
Mon 7:55p
|High
Tue 1:38a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 9:35a
|Low
Mon 3:40p
|High
Mon 9:50p
|Low
Tue 4:45a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 7:32a
|High
Mon 12:30p
|Low
Mon 7:29p
|High
Tue 12:45a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 10:31a
|Low
Mon 4:10p
|High
Mon 10:54p
|Low
Tue 5:23a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:21a
|Low
Mon 3:11p
|High
Mon 9:38p
|Low
Tue 4:15a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 9:54a
|Low
Mon 3:36p
|High
Mon 10:19p
|Low
Tue 4:43a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:23a
|Low
Mon 3:16p
|High
Mon 9:48p
|Low
Tue 4:19a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 10:29a
|Low
Mon 4:11p
|High
Mon 10:48p
|Low
Tue 5:12a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.
TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds.
WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds. Showers likely.
THU: N winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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