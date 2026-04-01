From warm to cool and back again: 48 hours of wild weather for NJ

Happy April! The new month begins with a continuation of this week's unseasonable warmth, although we do have some big changes ahead. High temperatures Wednesday will soar into the 70s and 80s across most of New Jersey. The big thing to watch will be a chance for some thunderstorms starting late afternoon, which could contain localized downpours and gusty winds. Much cooler air invades the state for Thursday, as temperatures get stuck in the 40s. It will be miserably cloudy with patchy drizzle around too. We will clear out and warm up again for Friday and Saturday, hopefully ending up back in the 70s. Easter Sunday could get tricky, with a cold front and band of rain in play, soaking New Jersey and sending temperatures tumbling once again.

Get our free mobile app

Wednesday NJ weather: Warm, sticky, stormy

The calendar says April. The current weather says June. The forecast says February. Oh boy, we're in for a fun 48 hours of weather here, New Jersey. Good luck figuring out what to wear.

Most of Wednesday will be fine. We have seen — and will continue to see — sporadic sprinkles and showers come through northern and central New Jersey. Otherwise expect clouds and some sun.

Temperatures are starting in the mild 60s. And thermometers will rise into at least the 70s by Wednesday afternoon. 80+ is a possibility in South Jersey, where the atmosphere really cooks and where you might see some extra glimmers of sunshine. (Record highs for the 1st of April are relatively low, so they are in jeopardy: 82 at Newark, 81 at Trenton, 80 at Atlantic City.)

Starting in the late afternoon, after 3 or 4 p.m., we will have to watch for scattered thunderstorms. Given the warmth and humidity in the air, those storms could be on the strong side, with heavy downpours my biggest concern. Gusty winds and dangerous lightning will be in play too. The highest potential for nasty weather will be to the south and west, centered on the early evening (dinnertime) hours.

By Midnight Wednesday evening, showers and thunderstorms should fizzle out. The rest of the overnight should feature mostly cloudy skies, breezy conditions, and cool temperatures. We are back to jacket weather, as temperatures fall into the lower 40s.

Rundown of NJ's weather changes over the next 48 hours. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) Rundown of NJ's weather changes over the next 48 hours. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

Thursday NJ weather: One-day cooldown

So Thursday morning will be in the chilly 40s. And Thursday afternoon will be ... in the chilly 40s. Thermometers go nowhere, under cloudy skies with patchy drizzle and occasional sprinkles and fog and mist around.

Thursday is not going to be a nice weather day at all. The only corner of the state that might see a hint of warmth would be SW NJ, which could pop into the 50s in the afternoon.

At least this is a temporary, one-day cooldown, fueled by a chilly marine air mass.

Friday NJ weather: Bouncing back

As a southwesterly wind kicks in Friday, skies will start to clear. And temperatures will respond too.

Expect partial sunshine by around midday Friday. And I think inland high temperatures will make it into the lower 70s. Some parts of the state — to the north and along the coast — may only see 60s. But remember, that is still above normal for this time of year. So Friday will still be a nice weather day, no matter where you are.

Saturday NJ weather: Very nice day

Saturday looks even better, another real taste of June-ish weather. Partly sunny and upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

Sunday NJ weather: Turning rainy and cooler again

Easter Sunday is our next trouble spot in this forecast, as a cold front approaches. That means a widespread area of rain will pass over New Jersey at some point For now, five days out, there is still vast disagreement among forecast models about when that wet weather arrives — Sunday morning vs. afternoon. Obviously, that difference could significantly affect your holiday plans.

The timing of the rain and the front will also affect temperatures. There is a chance the first half of Sunday will be OK and warm, back in the 70s. Then thermometers tumble later on.

One thing is for sure: Next week trends cool. No more 70s and 80s. Highs will barely reach the 50s. I hope you are ready for the pendulum to swing in the other direction, as we feel what early spring weather is "supposed to" feel like. Jackets out, sweaters on. Frosts and freezes possible. And maybe a few snowflakes around next week?

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for April (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during April. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.