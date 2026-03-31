70s and 80s Tuesday and Wednesday across NJ, watching storm chances

We have made it to the last day of March. And it does look like the month will go out like a lamb — a warm, breezy lamb. High temperatures Tuesday will soar well into the 70s across New Jersey, with a bright sky and dry weather during the day. (Both high and low temperatures are running about 20 degrees above normal for this time of year, by the way.) As April begins on Wednesday, there will be a double chance for showers and thunderstorms — one in the morning, and then an even more organized chance for storms in the afternoon and evening. That will be followed by a backdoor cold front leading to cloudy, much cooler weather for Thursday. Only a temporary setback though, as bright skies and warmth weather return (along with some unsettled weather) for the bulk of the upcoming Easter holiday weekend.

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Tuesday NJ weather: Another warm and breezy day

Both Monday and Tuesday morning trended 5 to 10 degrees warmer than I expected. Does that mean I need to adjust Tuesday's forecast? You bet!

It is going to be another warm and breezy (if not downright windy) day Tuesday. Morning temperatures are hovering around 60 degrees — that is already above our normal high temperature for the last day of March. Highs will reach about 75 to 80 degrees, akin to a typical early to mid June day.

While we had some early morning spotty showers travel through North Jersey, the rest of Tuesday should be dry. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies.

Late Tuesday night, after Midnight, rain chances go up again with a few showers or a thunderstorm possible. Overnight low temperatures will only dip into the lower 60s. You can probably skip the jacket and sweater.

Wednesday NJ weather: Warm, sticky, potentially stormy

Wednesday will be just as warm, with highs reaching about 75 to 80 degrees. In addition, dew points are forecast to tick up slightly, which means you might notice a hint of humidity in the air. We should see a mix of clouds and some sun across the day.

There is a double rain chance on Wednesday. First, some spotty showers in the morning. Then, a better chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms starting around mid-afternoon and lasting through the evening. Those storms could have some teeth, with the opportunity for localized downpours and gusty winds. It is not a perfect "explosive" setup for severe weather, but we should all keep our "eyes on the sky" late-day Wednesday regardless.

Thursday NJ weather: One-day cooldown

Thursday will be a very different weather day, due to the effects of a backdoor cold front on New Jersey.

A new, much cooler air mass will take over New Jersey on Thursday. That will cause temperatures to crash. Most spots will only see 50s at best throughout the day. Northern and coastal New Jersey may get stuck in the 40s. The southwest corner of the state has a shot at mild 60s.

Additionally, it will not be a nice day, with cloudy skies and some patchy drizzle around, especially in the morning. At least the cooldown and dreary weather is only temporary this time around.

Friday NJ weather: Back to bright, warm weather

By Friday, a chance in the winds will bring a change in the weather, and we flip right back to bright skies and warm temperatures. It will be partly sunny, with highs back in the mid 70s or so. Just watch for a late-day spot shower.

Saturday's forecast is almost identical: Partly sunny, mid 70s, with an isolated shower.

Easter Sunday could be an active weather day, with forecast models showing the arrival of a cold front in the afternoon. The holiday should start out fine, with sunshine and midday highs near 80s. Then your bonnets and eggs could get soaked and windswept, as rain and thunderstorms drive through New Jersey in the afternoon and evening hours.

Next week's weather trends colder again. Rather than 70s and 80s, we're probably looking at seasonable 50s instead. The roller coaster of spring continues.

POP QUIZ: Can you name all 10 interstate highways in New Jersey? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.