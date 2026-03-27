Rain leads into another breezy cooldown, but warmth returns to NJ next week

Friday is going to be a very different weather day than Thursday beauty. Scattered rain is already streaming through New Jersey, which will slowly drift south as Friday morning goes on. So it's going to be rainy, cloudy, and breezy at least to start. Then we should see a drying trend through the midday and afternoon hours. Meanwhile, temperatures will fall throughout the day, settling in the 40s Friday afternoon - a far cry from Thursday's 70s. Saturday is going to feel like a February-ish kind of day, with a brisk wind and highs only in the lower 40s. At least it will be sunny and at least the chill will be temporary. Temperatures recover to the 50s on Sunday and the 60s on Monday, although it looks like we have more unsettled, occasionally wet weather ahead throughout next week.

Get our free mobile app

Friday NJ weather: Rainy, cloudy, breezy, cooler

The bottom line: Friday is a day of weather changes, and that means it is not going to be a nice day. Especially compared to Thursday's sunshine and widespread 70s.

Scattered rain is streaming in from the wet, already making for a wet Thursday morning. But this line of rain is slowly sliding south. So we will continue to see a drying trend through the midday and afternoon hours, from north to south. (North Jersey may already be done with substantial rain for the day.) I would still carry the umbrella through about sunset, as rain chances will stay alive until then.

Meanwhile, it will stay cloudy and breezy. And temperatures will be going down. Even though the day begins with temperatures near 60 degrees, we will end up in the 40s by the afternoon. So that is how you need to dress and how you need to prepare for the day. It is going to turn much cooler within the next few hours — carry that jacket too.

Friday night is going to be downright cold. A freeze is likely for most of the Garden State, outside of cities and the immediate coast perhaps. I do not think widespread icing is a concern, as we will dry out well before temperatures hit the freezing mark. Low temperatures will average upper 20s statewide.

Saturday NJ weather: Cold and blustery

Saturday stays cold and blustery. But at least this February-ish cold snap will only last a day. And at least skies will be mostly sunny and our weather stays dry.

Look for highs only in the lower 40s Saturday afternoon. Back to bundling up!

Sunday NJ weather: The better weekend day

Sunday will also be dry and will also be breezy, with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will end up about 10 degrees warmer than Saturday, easily making it the better day of this last weekend of March.

Highs in the lower 50s will be close to normal for late March. Not too shabby.

Monday NJ weather: Back in the 60s

Monday's forecast is a little hazy, but I think temperatures return to the 60s. There will be clouds and showers are possible too.

Next week trends warmer, with 60s and 70s on thermometers for the most part. But also unsettled, with daily rain chances from Wednesday through Friday. That is not surprising as we enter April, a month well-known for showery weather. And rain chances should still be celebrated, given our continuing drought concerns.

By late next week, we will probably face another cooldown — we will have to see where that leaves us for next weekend.

Questions to ask to see if someone’s REALLY from New Jersey Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.