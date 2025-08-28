Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Thursday:

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announces a truck driver with a CDL issued by New Jersey has been arrested (Florida Attorney General's Office) Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announces a truck driver with a CDL issued by New Jersey has been arrested (Florida Attorney General's Office) loading...

🔴 Truck driver with a New Jersey driver's license arrested in Florida

🔴 He has been turned over to federal immigration authorities

🔴 What does this mean for truck drivers who are unauthorized immigrants?

Unauthorized immigrants with driver's licenses issued by New Jersey may face arrest and deportation if they head to the Sunshine State.

On Monday, officials in Florida said they had arrested a man from Ecuador who was driving a commercial vehicle.

The driver had a driver's license issued by New Jersey, according to Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier.

The man, identified as Roberto Carlos Vergara Cervantes, was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Officials said he was an unauthorized immigrant, and he faces deportation.

"If you’re here illegally or can’t speak English, you have no business operating large commercial vehicles on Florida’s roads," Uthmeier said.

NJ mini moto racing parents accused of illegal drug deliveries (facebook.com/jennimyler, Getty Stock/Thinkstock) NJ mini moto racing parents accused of illegal drug deliveries (facebook.com/jennimyler, Getty Stock/Thinkstock) loading...

A married couple known in the “mini moto” racing world where their children stand out were part of a recent bust for illegal drugs in Ocean County.

Six women and men, all Ocean County residents, have been accused of running a marijuana delivery service known as “The Green Bean.”

Following a two-month investigation, the group was arrested on July 25 as they left a “commercial establishment” on Route 9 in Toms River.

Detectives then searched the business, two homes in the Waretown section of Ocean Township and a home in Jackson.

Curtis Bordley, the AC Batman, takes off his costume for police officers (Jersey Shore Scanner News via YouTube) Curtis Bordley, the AC Batman, takes off his costume for police officers (Jersey Shore Scanner News via YouTube) loading...

🔴 Street performer arrested on the Atlantic City Boardwalk

🔴 In a new video, he explains why he was arrested

🔴 Video of his arrest went viral on social media

ATLANTIC CITY — The Batman has been released after police arrested the hero New Jersey deserves, but not the one it needs right now.

Curtis Bordley, known locally as the AC Batman, was arrested on Sunday, Aug. 17, according to various media reports.

Now, he's coming forward to explain why police officers had the Dark Knight in handcuffs on the boardwalk.

On Wednesday, the 34-year-old Bordley joined local influencer atlanticcityrizz on Instagram.

According to Bats, he fell off his bike and onto his back. While Bordley was on the ground, a man with mental health issues insulted him and then spat in his mouth.

Bicyclist punched by a driver in Belmar 8/22/25 Bicyclist punched by a driver in Belmar 8/22/25 (News 12 via YouTube) loading...

🚨A driver punched a bicyclist twice in the face on Saturday

🚨The 70-year-old bicyclist required surgery for a broken jaw

🚨It's not known what set the driver off against the bicyclist

BELMAR — An arrest has been made in a road rage incident between a bicyclist and a driver at the Jersey Shore on Friday afternoon. It was caught on video.

Video captured on a resident's Ring camera showed a blue Kia SUV pulling in front of a man riding his bicycle near 12th and D Street. The driver opens his door, throws a punch at the bicyclist, causing him to stagger and the bike to fall over.

The bicyclist quickly stands back up as the Kia drives off.

News 12, which was first to report the incident, said the bicyclist was 70 years old.

Screen shots of Planet Fitness in Elizabeth after a Jeep crashed through the front wall 8/26/25 Screen shots of Planet Fitness in Elizabeth after a Jeep crashed through the front wall 8/26/25 (Astrid Gomez via Facebook) loading...

🚨Video shows a red Jeep completely inside Planet Fitness in Elizabeth

🚨At least a dozen people were inside at the time

🚨Police have not ruled out anything for a cause of the crash

ELIZABETH — It was shock and sadness inside Planet Fitness moments after a Jeep crashed through the storefront windows during lunchtime on Tuesday.

Elizabeth Police spokeswoman Ruby Contreras says a 69-year-old woman drove through the front of the gym located between Newark and Pennsylvania avenues around 12:20 p.m. A 72-year-old man near the front window died from injuries from the crash. Four other people were injured, including a 59-year-old man on a treadmill.

The driver was injured by the impact of the airbags deploying.

Video moments after the crash shows at least a half dozen people in workout gear. Some could be heard crying. Several people were pulling debris away from the front of the Jeep as two people were on their knees tending to someone on the ground.

A city spokeswoman told NJ.com the driver of the Jeep is cooperating with police and will not face criminal charges.

