🚨Video shows a red Jeep completely inside Planet Fitness in Elizabeth

🚨At least a dozen people were inside at the time

🚨Police have not ruled out anything for a cause of the crash

ELIZABETH — It was shock and sadness inside a Planet Fitness moments after a Jeep crashed through wall in during lunchtime on Tuesday

Elizabeth Police spokeswoman Ruby Contreras says a 69-year-old woman drove through the front of the gym located between Newark and Pennsylvania avenues around 12:20 p.m. A 72-year-old man near the front window died from injuries from the crash. Four other people were injured, including a 59-year-old man on a treadmill.

The driver was injured by the impact of the airbags deploying.

Video moments after the crash shows at least a half dozen people in workout gear walking around. Some could be heard crying. Several people were pulling debris away from the front of the red Jeep as two people were on their knees tending to someone on the ground.

Ongoing investigation: nothing ruled out

Contreras said the incident remains under investigation and nothing has been ruled out as causing the crash. The gym is closed indefinitely.

Planet Fitness told the New York Post “the safety of our employees, members, and guests is a top priority, and we are extremely saddened by this tragic accident and loss of life.”

