There is no statewide standard in New Jersey mandating when the school day begins and ends.

With growing evidence that beginning the school day later can have profound benefits for students and staff members, legislation was proposed in 2023 (S2012/A3116) that would prohibit any school in New Jersey that receives state from beginning classes before 8:30 a.m.

Despite strong support from the New Jersey Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the bill was tabled.

Without a statewide standard, individual districts can set their own policies and start times.

The Pleasantville Public School District, citing benefits to students, has announced a later start for all schools.

Changes were approved by the school board Tuesday night, just days before the start of classes for the new school year.

The new start time are as follows:

🏫 High school classes would start at 8 a.m. instead of 7:45 a.m.

🏫 Middle school classes would start 8:30 a.m. instead of 8:05 a.m.

🏫 Elementary school classes would begin at 8:55 a.m. instead of 8:50 a.m.

Many parents objected to the change

One of the biggest challenges for any district starting classes later is arranging bus schedules. Often, the same busses are used to transport students to elementary, middle and high schools and require multiple runs and stops to make sure everyone gets to the school buildings safely and on time.

Parental objections often cite the impact even a small change in start time can have on them getting to work on time. Some also say they will have to pay more for childcare to accommodate the change in start times.

There are also concerns about the impact to after school activities and sports programs.

Pleasantville school Superintendent Marilyn Martinez said she was sensitive to those concerns but was convinced more students would be on time for class and the later start would give them "an opportunity to begin their classes in a way that engages them much more productively."

The benefits to a later start time

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends school should not start before 8:30 a.m. Nationally, the average start time for school is 8:00 a.m.

While the academic benefits are still being studied, a growing body of research shows a reduction in substance use, depression and suicide among students attending schools with later start times.

There is also evidence teachers would benefit from a later start time, feeling more rested and less stressed.

California has already mandated a start time no earlier than 8:30 a.m. A similar rule is being implemented in Florida.

