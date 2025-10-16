🔴 Pleasantville man admits to brutal assaults that left a victim hospitalized

PLEASANTVILLE — A New Jersey man admitted to beating a woman on at least two occasions, so violently in one instance that he broke his own hand during the assault, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Seth Carr, 25, of Pleasantville, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree aggravated assault.

Pattern of Violence in Pleasantville

In April, police responded to a home on Ridgewood Avenue for a domestic assault. The victim told them that Carr strangled her until she began to lose consciousness. Carr also punched the victim repeatedly, that he broke his own hand during the assault, police said.

Another Brutal Attack One Month Later

Then, a month later, police returned to the same home for another domestic assault call. They said the same woman had bruises on her head and face. She told police that Carr threw her on the floor and repeatedly slammed her head into it.

She was taken to a hospital with a brain bleed and a sternal fracture.

Carr was arrested.

Sentencing and Possible Prison Time

Sentencing is scheduled for January 30, 2026. Prosecutors are seeking a five-year prison sentence.

