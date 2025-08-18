🚨 An 82-year-old woman backed out of a space in the parking lot of a Sam's Club

🚨 Two people were injured

PLEASANTVILLE — A camera captured the moment a driver lost control of a car in the Sam's Club parking lot, injuring two people on Sunday afternoon.

Pleasantville police said the driver, Linda Neely, 82, of Margate, lost control of the vehicle. Neely was not injured.

Dashcam video posted by BreakingAC.com shows the car backing up out of a handicapped spot at the store in Pleasantville.

The car, traveling in reverse, hit a 70-year-old woman from Absecon and a 60-year-old man from Pleasantville. Both were hospitalized with minor injuries.

The car also hit the corner of the building, causing the car to briefly lift and travel on only the driver's side tires.

The sedan continued to travel backward until it came to a stop in a grassy embankment.

Several people tried to run after the car.

No charges have been filed in the case.

