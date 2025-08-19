🏫 NJ School angers parents with proposed later start time

🏫 Research shows later start times benefit students and teachers

🏫 NJ has failed to set a standard for school start times

There is no doubt starting school later would have significant benefits on the health and wellbeing of students in New Jersey, especially middle and high school students.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends school should not start before 8:30 a.m. Nationally, the average start time for school is 8:00 a.m.

While the academic benefits are still being studied, a growing body of research shows a reduction in substance use, depression and suicide among students attending schools with later start times.

There is also evidence teachers would benefit from a later start time, feeling more rested and less stressed.

Still, whenever a later start time is proposed there is significant pushback from parents.

Legislation proposed in New Jersey would mandate classes begin no earlier than 8:30 a.m. (Canva/Townsquare Media illustration) School start times loading...

Pleasantville Schools consider later start time

During the school board meeting on Aug. 12, a proposal was introduced to start the school day later at all schools in the Pleasantville Public School district.

Under the proposal:

🏫 High school classes would start at 8 a.m. instead of 7:45 a.m.

🏫 Middle school classes would start 8:30 a.m. instead of 8:05 a.m.

🏫 Elementary school classes would begin at 9 a.m. instead of 8:50 a.m.

Pleasantville school Superintendent Marilyn Martinez said at the meeting she believes more students would be on time and the later start would would give them "an opportunity to begin their classes in a way that engages them much more productively."

Many parents were not supportive of the change in start time. Some worried about he impact to after school activities and sports programs. Others said the latest start time would hurt parents who had to go to work in the morning.

No final decision has been made.

No statewide standard for school start times

New Jersey has no statewide standard for when students must report to school. That decision is left up to individual districts.

Due to bussing schedules and after school activities, high school students typically report earlier than students in lower grades.

A handful of districts have made changes to to their start times, but the majority of districts keep to the earlier start times.

Citing data on student mental health and academic performance, California has already mandated a start time no earlier than 8:30 a.m. A similar rule is being implemented in Florida.

In New Jersey, legislation was introduced in 2023 that would have done the same.

Under the legislation (S2012/A3116), any school in New Jersey that receives state aid could not begin classes before 8:30 a.m.

The New Jersey Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics strongly supported the bill.

It would up being tabled amid concerns about bussing schedules and objections from the largest teachers union in the state about the potential impact to employee contracts.

