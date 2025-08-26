🚨 A man was working out at Planet Fitness when a car crashed through the front

🚨 The building has been closed by the city construction official

🚨 An investigation into the crash is ongoing

ELIZABETH — A man working out inside a Planet Fitness was killed Tuesday afternoon when a car crashed through the front wall.

Police spokeswoman Ruby Contreras says a woman drove through the front of the gym between Newark and Pennsylvania avenues around 12:20 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to Contreras.

The identities of those involved in the crash have not been identified.

The gym has been closed by the city construction official until further notice.

Four people hospitalized, report says

RLS Metro Breaking News reported that a total of four people were inside the gym at the time of the crash. All were taken to a hospital.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.

