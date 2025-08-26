🚨 An Atlantic City police officer was preparing to run a 5K run

🚨 He saw a man appearing to drag a woman under the boardwalk

🚨 The officer and the man got into a fight before he was taken into custody

ATLANTIC CITY — A city police officer participating in a 5K Run took a thankless detour after he noticed a man holding a woman in a headlock on the beach.

In an incident caught on video, the off-duty cop ended up in a scuffle with both the man and his wife before another off-duty officer arrived and pointed his gun, alarming people on the boardwalk on Sunday morning.

Screen shots of video showing fight on Atlantic City boardwalk between suspect and off-duty police officer 8/24/25 Screenshots of video showing fight on Atlantic City boardwalk between a suspect and an off-duty police officer on Aug. 24, 2025. (Sherman Undadog Sessoms via Facebook) loading...

Couple quarrel turns into police fight

Atlantic City police said Lt. James Herbert was on the boardwalk preparing for the Seedorf/McMeekin Memorial 5K Run when he saw the man pull the woman under the boardwalk.

Herbert went onto the beach to break it up and followed them back onto the boardwalk, where the shirtless officer and the man, Xontae Glass, got into a fight, officials said.

Glass threatened Herbert with a pocket knife, according to police.

Video of the incident shows the cop and officer throwing punches while the man's wife shouts at the cop to "get off of him!"

An off-duty officer from Northfield came across the incident and pointed his service weapon at Glass.

WARNING: Video contains offensive language and violence

ALSO READ: Giants chop NJ fan favorite quarterback Tommy Cutlets

Boardwalk in Atlantic City Boardwalk in Atlantic City (Mark Makela/Getty Images) loading...

Stopping a bad situation

Glass dropped the knife and ran off, and after an attempt at hiding, was arrested. While being taken to police headquarters, Glass got into a fight with an officer in the police vehicle, officials said. Police say the officer was injured.

Glass was charged with simple assault, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Mayor Marty Small told BreakingAC.com said he saw the video and believes the officers acted properly. He also praised the Northfield officer for helping prevent a situation that could have been much worse.

