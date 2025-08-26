🏈 Tommy DeVito joined the Giants during the 2023-24 season

EAST RUTHERFORD — The New York Giants have cut quarterback and Livingston native Tommy DeVito.

The Don Bosco grad who took over for Daniel Jones after impressing during his first few games during the Giants' 2023-24 season was let go Tuesday, according to a report by NFL.com.

NFL teams must finalize their opening-day 53-player roster on Tuesday. The Giants will go with starter Russell Wilson, veteran Jameis Winston and 2025 first-round pick Jaxson Dart.

Tommy DeVito (15) passes against the New England Patriots 8/21/25 Tommy DeVito (15) passes against the New England Patriots 8/21/25 (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) loading...

Fans came to live 'Tommy Cutlets'

DeVito became a fan favorite in the 12 games he played with the team and got a standing ovation after completing 15 of 17 passes in Big Blue's final pre-season game against the Patriots on Thursday. He still lived at home with his parents and loves chicken cutlet sandwiches.

"Means a lot," DeVito told ESPN after that game. "If I was in the stands, I would be cheering for anybody who was the hometown kid, too. It was appreciated."

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment with the Giants' move.

DeVito returning on the Giants' practice squad is a possibility, though DeVito could draw interest from teams around the league for a third-string role given his professional experience.

Now 27, he has started eight games and appeared in 12, completing 65% of his passes for 1,358 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions.

(Includes material Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

