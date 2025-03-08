Aaron Rodgers might not have to move far for his next NFL team

There are heavy rumors that are slowly turning into reality from NFL experts that say that soon to be Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers may be wearing the big blue jersey of the New York Giants this year.

This is big news. The Giants are desperate for any type of infusion into an anemic offense and overall fan discontent from the way the Giants have played over the past two seasons.

New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles Photo via Getty Images loading...

The New York Jets acquired Aaron Rodgers two seasons ago for that same reason. After the first set of downs in the 2023 season, Rodgers went down with a severe Achilles injury that put him on the bench for the rest of the season. In addition, he missed a required spring drill in 2024 and workouts while finding his inner spirit in Egypt, much to the disappointment of the Jet’s front office, teammates and mostly the fans.

Miami Dolphins v New York Jets Photo via Getty Images loading...

Aaron Rodgers is 41 years old. The average NFL quarterback is 27.6 years of age. Records show the decline in quarterbacks after the age of 31. Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, Warren Moon, and a handful of others are the exceptions. They are far and few between.

My point is the game becomes faster, more aggressive and takes a toll on your body each year, especially if you do not have a good offensive line protecting you. The Giants do not have a good offensive line.

New York Giants v Atlanta Falcons Photo via Getty Images loading...

DraftKings has Aaron Rodgers at a -150 chance of going to the Giants and the next contenders are the Pittsburgh Steelers at +250. That is a big swing.

The quarterback watch for the Giants is looming and they need someone to lead the team and provide a desperate spark to the team and their ravenous fans.

Stay tuned for more.

New Jersey's one and only time hosting Super Bowl Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Report a correction 👈