Top 100 of best cities for football fans: Where New Jersey and region rank

It is no surprise that in New Jersey and neighboring states, fans are rabid for football. A few of our cities rank higher than the national average.

WalletHub conducted a recent survey that collected data on the top 250 cities across the country that have the best football fans. I was mildly surprised at the results. WalletHub’s data ranges from the number of NFL and college football teams to stadium seating capacity and fan engagement.

The study states that an amazing 72 out of the 100 most-watched sporting events were NFL games including the Super Bowl. With the Super Bowl upon us you can make a rather good bet that it will be the most watched sporting event or entertainment event of 2025.

We are fortunate to have MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, home for the New York Jets and New York Giants. Down south Philadelphia is home to the Philadelphia Eagles who are headed to the Super Bowl. In between we have Princeton, New Brunswick and, unbelievably, West Long Branch.

The exorbitant fan base that follows the NFL and their favorite teams is so big that the NFL has asked and received exorbitant broadcast rights fees.

Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh ranks as the best city in the country for football fans. Winning 4 Super Bowls, many playoff games, a new stadium and The University of Pittsburgh just up the road makes the Steel City a haven for football fans.

Dallas

Dallas ranks No. 2. How about those Cowboys! The reasoning is obvious with a huge fan base, and a couple of college football programs nearby.

Green Bay, Wis.

Green Bay is No. 3. This is a no-brainer. There is nothing else but the Packers in Green Bay. I am serious, I have been to Green Bay, there is nothing else other than the Packers.

Boston

Boston with the Patriots ranks No. 4. With 5 Super Bowl wins, and Boston University and Boston College in Boston proper, this is also a reasonable pick.

Kansas City, Mo.

Kansas City ranks number 5. There is nothing but the Chiefs in Kansas City. Constant stadium sell outs and fan base puts them in the top 5.

Here in the New Jersey region

New York City ranks 6th in the country for the best football fans in the country. With two local teams and a large TV market and sold-out stadiums put them at No. 6.

Philadelphia is ranked No. 11. The Eagles always have a sold-out fan base, and the city loves their Birds.

Coming in at No. 48 for the best football fans is Princeton. This one surprised me a little. Being in the center of the state, with Princeton University and Rutgers University in proximity plus TV feeds from both Philadelphia and New York, fans abound in Princeton. Go Tigers!

In a surprise, West Long Branch comes in at an impressive 67th out of 250 cities. Home to Monmouth University West Long Branch has about 60% New York Giants and Jets fans, about 20% are Eagles fans and 20% of the football fan base roots hard for other teams. That is my personal statistics from living close to the area.

Have fun and Go Hawks!

Enjoy the Super Bowl, you certainly will not be alone. Keep on supporting your favorite team.

