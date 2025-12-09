New Jersey Eagles fans are losing it after Hurts’ historic meltdown
I’m a generally optimistic Eagles fan — but man, at this point “faithful” is starting to feel more like “foolishly optimistic.” After three straight games of uninspired, losing football, and a performance last night against the Chargers that felt like it was scripted by a comedy of errors, it’s getting really hard to muster a “Go Birds!” with anything close to conviction.
A historic Eagles meltdown no fan wanted to witness
Somewhere in the middle of fighting off sleep as the game trudged on, I swear I saw what felt like a nightmare — the "pick fumble" from Jalen Hurts. But no, it wasn’t a dream. In fact, it was historic in the worst possible way. Hurts became the first player in NFL history (dating back to 1978) to commit two turnovers on a single play.
Here’s what went down: Hurts threw an interception that was returned — then fumbled on the return. Somehow, he regained possession of the ball… then fumbled again. Chargers recovered. Madness.
Turnovers doom the Eagles again
That was part of a rough night: five turnovers total, including four interceptions, as the Eagles fell 22–19 in overtime to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Some yards were gained — Hurts went 21-of-40 for 240 yards — but when you can’t finish drives and then gift the ball away like it’s a party favor, yardage doesn’t mean much.
A few (very few) bright spots, but not enough to save the night
Still, I’ve got to tip my hat where it’s due: props to Dallas Goedert and Cooper DeJean for the hustle. Their energy — the occasional glimmer of fight — was about the only thing that kept this from feeling like a full-on collapse.
The road ahead looks rocky for Philly
But yeah… the remaining games? They felt winnable three weeks ago. Now they feel like a tightrope walk over quicksand — exciting maybe, but also terrifying. And this fan? I’m holding onto hope, but letting go of delusions of smooth sailing.
