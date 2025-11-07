As a South Jersey guy, I’m a lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan. And like most Birds fans this week, I’ve been keeping a close eye on the ongoing dispute between YouTube TV and Disney/ABC/ESPN — which has led to those channels being pulled from YouTube TV.

We’re now heading into week two without a deal, and that means anyone who relies on ABC for local news, sports, or entertainment has had to find another way to watch.

Many fans are checking for updates and hoping for a quick resolution, but as of Friday morning, November 7, 2025, there’s still no agreement in place.

AP AP loading...

YouTube TV vs. Disney dispute leaves Eagles fans scrambling

So, what can YouTube TV customers do in the meantime to make sure they can still catch Monday Night Football and other ABC programming?

Here are a few solid options:

Use a digital antenna for free Eagles and ABC broadcasts

If the game airs locally (for example, on ABC in the Philadelphia area), you can watch it over the air with an antenna. It’s simple, reliable, and once you have the antenna, it’s free.

Try other streaming services that still carry ESPN and ABC

Services like Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, Sling TV, or DIRECTV Stream may still carry those channels in your area. You can even sign up just for the game if you want to test them out.

Take advantage of free trials to keep up with Monday Night Football

This is the route I’m leaning toward. Many live TV streaming services — including DIRECTV Stream, Fubo, and Hulu + Live TV — offer free trial periods. You can sign up, watch the game, and decide later if it’s worth keeping.

Hopefully, the two sides can settle this soon — and without passing the extra costs on to us.

Go Birds!