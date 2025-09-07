Best bars in NJ to watch football this season

Football season is back and there is no better place to catch a game.

When my wife and I lived in Seaside Heights, we had our favorite local spots to catch the Eagles and the Seahawks play. Yes, my wife is an Eagles fan, and I'm a Seahawks fan, and we live in Jersey, big deal.

Why Football Sundays Feel Like a Holiday in Jersey

In Jersey, football Sunday is like a weekly holiday with food and drink specials galore, plus other fun activities that you'll only find at the Shore.

For example, the Sawmill in Seaside does a pig roast each Sunday during halftime, and during early games or international games, they do a breakfast buffet.

It's a ton of fun.

Chill Vibes at the Anchor Inn on Game Day

I've also become keen on the Anchor Inn during game day; it's a little more subdued, and a quiet little hole in the wall to watch your team at, which can be a nice change from how crazy some places can get.

Discovering More Jersey Shore Football Spots Each Year

The longer I live in Jersey, the more and more really fun places I find to watch football at, so each year, I like to release my list of the Jersey Shore's best places to catch your team this season.

Classic Favorites That Always Make the List

Sure, there are always some repeats; the Sawmill makes the list every year, and so do places like B2 and the Pine Tar in Forked River.

New Jersey Shore Spots to Watch Football in 2025

But we've also seen a few new names make the list for 2025, so grab your Jersey, get your fantasy lineup set, and get ready to experience game day at the Jersey Shore!