🔴 Republicans launch an Election Integrity Task Force after noncitizens charged with voting.

🔴 Federal prosecutors say at least six noncitizens cast ballots in New Jersey elections.

🔴 Democrats blasted the GOP effort, calling it an “election interference task force."

State Republicans are demanding answers after four noncitizens were charged with voting in federal elections in New Jersey.

A group of nine New Jersey GOP officials has formed what they've dubbed an Election Integrity Task Force. Their stated goal is to research and address "irregularities" in the New Jersey election process. The task force is headed by Monmouth County Clerk Christine Hanlon, who also serves as the chairwoman of the Republican State Committee.

“How were non-citizens able to vote, and how did they end up on the voter rolls in New Jersey in the first place?" said Hanlon.

A man walks into a polling place at a Hoboken Fire Department firehouse during Election Day, Nov. 6, 2012. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) A man walks into a polling place at a Hoboken Fire Department firehouse during Election Day, Nov. 6, 2012. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) loading...

Noncitizens charged with illegal voting in New Jersey

Federal prosecutors have announced charges related to voter fraud in New Jersey against at least half a dozen noncitizens this year. According to investigators, all six individuals were able to register to vote and cast ballots in federal elections in New Jersey. However, prosecutors said the noncitizens were not caught until after they applied to become U.S. citizens.

Two weeks ago, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced charges against four New Jersey residents who were not citizens. One suspect had a visa that expired over 25 years ago, prosecutors said.

The four green card holders were accused of voting in multiple federal elections dating back to 2020. And all four were also charged with making false statements on their naturalization forms; they had signed documents stating that they had not voted in federal elections.

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And in January, the U.S. Attorney's Office charged two noncitizens from Pakistan with voting illegally in the November 2020 general elections.

Both Pakistani men, Muhammad Muzammal and Muhammad Shakeel, were also charged with lying on their naturalization forms to become U.S. citizens. During interviews with detectives, the men also lied about having voted, according to federal prosecutors.

Ballot drop boxes in Monmouth County Ballot drop boxes in Monmouth County (Fair Haven/Borough of Matawan, NJ via Facebook) loading...

Democrats say Republicans are rigging New Jersey elections

Matt Riggins, the Burlington County Democratic Committee chair, said that the Republican group is actually an "election interference task force."

"Burlington County Democrats will not stand by while Republicans use offices of public trust to attack the votes of the people we serve," said Riggins. And Democratic State Committee Chairman Leroy J. Jones, Jr. said that the "New Jersey Republican Party has finally fully embraced Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans."

Jones also said that the Republicans should investigate the Monmouth County Clerk's Office, which is led by Christine Hanlon. Two of the noncitizens were accused of voting in Monmouth County.

How registering to vote works in New Jersey

Speaking with New Jersey 101.5, Hanlon said that the state's opt-out system to register to vote could play a role in how noncitizens are able to register to vote.

Since 2018, automatic voter registration has been the standard in New Jersey. Until recently, the Motor Vehicle Commission would automatically register individuals getting their driver's license or other forms of ID. Those individuals would have the option at that time to opt out of registering to vote.

Now, people at the MVC don't have the option to opt out when getting their licenses. Earlier this year, then-Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law to make voter registration automatic. Their information is now automatically sent to the secretary of state. Then, at a later date, they'll receive a notice to either choose their political party or opt out of voter registration.

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How your town in NJ voted for governor in 2025 How every municipality voted in the 2025 gubernatorial election between Republican Jack Ciattarelli and Democrat Mikie Sherrill. Municipalities are listed in alphabetical order by county. Results are from the state Division of Elections as of December 2025. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5